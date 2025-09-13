Liverpool agreed to sign Giorgi Mamardashvili for £29 million but they did look at alternative goalkeepers.

Liverpool were interested in signing two alternative goalkeepers to Giorgi Mamardashvili, reports suggest.

The 24-year-old completed his move to Anfield on July 1. It was a transfer almost one year in the making after the Reds agreed a deal with Valencia in August 2024 for a fee of up to £29 million.

However, it was arranged that Mamardashvili stayed at the Spanish side for the 2024-25 campaign to play regular football, with Alisson Becker the No.1 goalkeeper at Liverpool while the highly-rated Caoimhin Kelleher remained deputy.

Mamardashvili still awaits his debut for the Premier League champions. It is likely to be against Southampton in the Carabao Cup third round later this month, But he is among the most promising stoppers in Europe and was nominated for the Yashin trophy last year. Mamardashvili was highly impressive for Georgia at Euro 2024 as the country surprisingly reached the knockout stage.

Liverpool would have expected Kelleher to depart in the summer transfer window having stated several times that he wanted to be first choice. He joined Brentford for up to £18 million. Meanwhile, Alisson is in the final year of his contract although the club have the option of an additional year. The Brazil international has spoken about his desire to return to boyhood club Internacional before he retires.

Alternatives eyed

The Reds opted to sign Mamardashvili as it was deemed ‘smart business’. But according to The Times, Liverpool looked at two alternative keepers. One was Lucas Chevalier of Lille and he completed a move to Champions League holders Paris Saint-Germain in the summer. ESPN reported that the fee could rise to £47 million. Diogo Costa of Porto, who helped Portugal win the Nations League earlier this year, was also on the radar.

What’s been said

After joining Liverpool, Mamardashvili told the club’s website: “I am happy, I am very excited to be here. It's a huge moment for me because joining a club like Liverpool, it's not only a transfer, it's a dream come true for me. I feel ready, motivated and proud.

“When I agreed [to] Liverpool's offer last summer, I felt that something big was beginning in my life. But now I truly understand what it means to be Liverpool's player. When I was a child I always watched some videos on YouTube of goalkeepers, and I remember some Liverpool goalkeepers as well. I remember Jerzy Dudek and then Pepe Reina and now Alisson Becker. Liverpool has a big goalkeeper legacy and I want to try to write my own chapter in this goalkeepers' legacy.

“I know the responsibilities that come with wearing this shirt. This badge means so much to so many people. I'm here just to give my best in every training session, every match to help the team and earn the trust of our fans. I'd like to speak a few words of Georgian. I want to sincerely thank all the Georgian fans. I'm proud to represent Georgia at this great club and I'll give my all to make you even prouder.”