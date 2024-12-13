Liverpool are back in Premier League action this weekend

Liverpool face Fulham at Anfield on Saturday afternoon as they look to keep their momentum going. Arne Slot’s side are sat top of the table above the likes of Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester City following their impressive season so far as they look to win the title.

The Reds won 1-0 away at Girona in the Champions League last time out with attacker Mo Salah scoring the winner from the penalty spot against the La Liga side. Here is a look at some of the latest news and rumours coming out of the club....

Winger latest

Liverpool are ‘considering’ the possibility of recalling winger Kaide Gordon from his loan spell at Norwich City and sending him to another Championship club for the second-half of the campaign this winter, according to a report by Liverpool.com. The 20-year-old, who is an England youth international, was given the green light to link up with the Canaries on a temporary basis in the summer to get some experience under his belt.

He has since made eight appearances for Johannes Hoff Thorup’s side in all competitions and has scored one goal. However, his game time at Carrow Road has dried up recently and his future in East Anglia is now up in the air ahead of the January transfer window.

Gordon has been with the Reds since they snapped him up as a youngster from Derby County in 2021. He rose up through the academy ranks of the Rams and represented them at various different youth levels before going on to play once for their first-team before moving to Merseyside.

The Burton-born man played seven times under ex-manager Jurgen Klopp before Slot allowed him to depart. After linking up with Norwich, he said: "I'm really excited to be here, it was a quick turnaround but as soon as I heard Norwich were interested in me I definitely wanted to come here, so I'm really excited to get going. This is a great club, my first Liverpool game was at Carrow Road and the fans and atmosphere were great, which was a good experience for me."

Meanwhile, their sporting director Ben Knapper said: "Kaide is an exciting young player who we're looking forward to working with this season. We're thankful to everyone at Liverpool for trusting us with this next stage in his development, in what will be his first senior loan experience. He will add competition in wide areas, and we are hopeful this will be a mutually beneficial step for all parties."

Bundesliga ace update

Liverpool are keeping tabs on Jeremie Frimpong’s situation at Bayer Leverkusen as a potential replacement for Trent Alexander-Arnold, who is facing an uncertain future at the moment. Journalist Christian Falk has written in his CaughtOffside column: “Liverpool’s interest in Jeremie Frimpong has been confirmed again. I heard that his agent, Dirk Hebel, was invited by Liverpool for the match against Bayer Leverkusen. He was in the director’s box. So, you see the club and the player’s entourage are talking.”