All the latest Liverpool news and transfer rumours as the Reds prepare to face Newcastle United.

Liverpool are now preparing for a huge clash with Newcastle United as they battle to get back into the top four race.

The Reds are currently in ninth place and nine points behind Newcastle in fourth, though they do have a game in hand. A win on Saturday night would put Jurgen Klopp’s men within six points with a game in hand, putting them back in the thick of the top four race. That makes this one particularly important for Liverpool, who have largely disappointed this season.

In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding Anfield.

Van Dijk boost

Klopp has confirmed a huge boost for Liverpool ahead of their clash with Newcastle, with Virgil van Dijk fit to start.

Asked about whether the centre-back is ready, Klopp said: “I think so. Yesterday he looked absolutely ready. I think today he will look the same and then we make a decision.”

Van Dijk has missed the last four games with a hamstring injury, though he did manage to make the bench for the win over Everton, listed as an emergency option more than anything. He now looks set to start against Newcastle in a huge game for the Reds.

Neymar claims

On the transfer front, Liverpool are being linked with a move for PSG superstar Neymar Jr.

According to 90min, Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester City, Manchester United and Newcastle United would all be interested if Neymar is to move on from the French club, and it’s claimed there has already been contact with the player. Neymar is not out of contract until 2025, but there has been talk of him being unsettled in the French capital.