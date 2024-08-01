Liverpool boss Arne Slot. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images) | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool are preparing to make their first signing of the summer window.

Liverpool are looking to strengthen a number of areas in their squad this summer as they prepare for their first season with Arne Slot at the hilt. The Dutchman has a very strong squad on his hands but there are guaranteed to be some changes amid the ongoing links between new arrivals and potential outgoings.

Even new sporting director Richard Hughes confirmed in a press conference that his new side would be ending their overall quiet 2024 with a ‘crescendo in August’. With the final month of the summer now upon us, fans are edging forward in their seats to keep an eye on the rumour mill and who could be coming through the door.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool continue to monitor the pool of midfielders as they consider a potential signing to rival Wataru Endō in the No.6 role. Their main focus though, is on strengthening their backline following a string of lengthy injuries last season. Jurgen Klopp’s final campaign in charge saw him without influential full-backs Andy Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold due to injury, while Kostas Tsimikas also spent significant times on the sidelines and Joël Matip’s season ended with an ACL tear.

A number of centre-backs have been on Liverpool’s radar lately, including Leny Yoro, who ended up signing for Manchester United instead. The two rivals now find themselves in competition for another star, as they are both in the running for Gleison Bremer of Juventus.

According to Tuttojuve.com, Liverpool and United ‘continue to show their interest’ in the centre-back, who is under contract with Juve until 2028. However, the Italians do not consider Bremer a player they are willing to cash in on, unless those interested can table an offer of €70 million (£59m) or more.

Bremer has had a release clause added to his latest contract renewal, which will come into play during the 2025/26 season and ‘will fluctuate’ between €60-70 million (£50-59m). This is exactly why Juventus have the ball in their court and will decide whether or not they will let their star defender leave this summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bremer is under contract with Juventus until 2028 and last season, he started all but two games in their Serie A run. The centre-back kept 16 clean sheets and even contributed three goals, with two coming in crucial results including a 1-1 draw with AS Roma and a 2-1 win over Cagliari.