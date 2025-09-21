Six Liverpool players are at risk of being out of contract next summer

Liverpool boss Arne Slot faces key decisions over the future of six soon to be out-of-contract stars in the coming months.

The most high profile of those is French international Ibrahima Konate, a £36m signing that’s now in the final year of the five season contract that he signed in the summer of 2021. While there are also question marks over the future of long-serving defender Andrew Robertson, a shrewd £8m signing from Hull City in 2017 that’s since gone to establish himself as arguably Liverpool’s best left-back of the Premier League era.

Konate is a first team regular along with Virgil van Dijk at centre-back that has recently helped Liverpool to just their second top-flight title in 32 years. Meanwhile, Robertson has fallen down the pecking order in recent weeks but still remains one of the key leaders in Liverpool’s squad and a talented player in equal measure, after notably replacing Milos Kerkez against Burnley and calming the game down after the Hungarian found himself at risk of picking up a second booking.

Robertson and Konate are two of six players that could depart for free next summer, but how many years do the remaining players have left on their Anfield contract.

The six Liverpool stars that could depart for free next summer

Liverpool youngster Trey Nyoni and teenage sensation Rio Ngumoha, who netted the winner against Newcastle United, both have less than a year remaining on their contract.

Nyoni, aged 18, has played six matches for Liverpool in midfield but is yet to feature in the Premier League. While Ngumoha, aged 17, has only featured twice for the first team but has played both of his matches this season in the top-flight.

Defender Rhys Williams also faces an uncertain future. The 24-year-old has played 19 matches at first team level but hasn’t featured in the Premier League since 2021 when the team suffered a major injury crisis in defence. He spent last term on loan at Morecambe and was relegated from League Two but still remains on the books of the English champions.

Freddie Woodman, a summer signing from Preston, arrived to add cover in between the posts after impressing at Championship level, but has only been given a one-year contract to try and prove his worth.

When the remaining Liverpool contracts expire

Premier League Player of the Season Mohamed Salah and club captain Virgil van Dijk were both the subject of huge speculation last term before penning a fresh two-year-contract which runs until 2027.

They find themselves in the same category as players such as academy graduate Curtis Jones, youngster Stefan Bajcetic, versatile defender Joe Gomez, midfielder Wataru Endo and most notably first choice goalkeeper Alisson Becker.

Midfielders Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai and Ryan Gravenberch, who all played regularly together last season are under contract until 2028 along with 2024 summer signing Federico Chiesa, who is yet to find form at Anfield.

Fellow academy star Conor Bradley is under contract until 2029 while summer additions Florian Wirtz, Jeremie Frimpong, Milos Kerkez and young goalkeeper Armin Pécsi are contracted until 2030 along with forward Cody Gakpo. Alexander Isak, Hugo Ekitike, Giorgi Mamardashvili and Giovanni Leoni all have long-term contracts which last until the summer of 2031.