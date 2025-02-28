Liverpool confirm player has signed new contract amid Mo Salah's latest future hint

Liverpool have announced some contract news

Liverpool moved a step closer to winning their second Premier League title in five years as they beat Newcastle United 2-0 at Anfield on Wednesday night. The victory marked a fifth Premier League game in just 15 days.

Arne Slot’s side beat the Magpies, Manchester City and Wolves in that run while drawing at Everton and Aston Villa. Their hopes of winning the title have received a major boost in the last week with rivals Arsenal losing at home to West Ham United before a 0-0 draw with Nottingham Forest in midweek.

While supporters will be willing the Reds to get over the line as they look to seal the title, the long-term futures of captain Virgil van Dijk, Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold remain unresolved. All three players are in the final months of their contracts on Merseyside and are free to agree moves to foreign clubs from now - with any transfer to be made official once their contracts run out.

Salah gives latest contract hint

Ahead of Wednesday’s win over Newcastle, Salah was asked if he had any updates on his future. The Egyptian just shook his head and smiled and said of his reaction he was responding "In a very polite way!".

The interview was for TNT Sports and he continued on how he wants to be remembered. He said: "I want fans to remember that I gave it all to the fans, I gave it all to the city. I was here, I wasn't lazy, I just enjoyed my football and gave it all. I think that's what the city is about - they give you love and you have a connection with them because you give your all. I just want them to remember that I was here for eight years or whatever - and I gave it all.

"To be here for eight years is not something I take for granted. Playing at a top club like Liverpool, fighting for every trophy every year, is incredible. I feel like I’m in very good shape and trying to make sure that not only I improve but that the players around me are improving as well."

First pro deal for Hall

Amid the continued speculation over Salah, Van Dijk and Alexander-Arnold, Liverpool have confirmed that young goalkeeper Bailey Hall has put pen to paper on his first professional contract with the Reds.

A club statement read: “The 17-year-old goalkeeper joined the Reds four years ago from his hometown club, Sunderland. This season he has been a regular member of Marc Bridge-Wilkinson's U18s squad, who have reached the semi-finals of the Premier League Cup. Hall was also part of the U19s group that qualified for the knockout stages of the UEFA Youth League, making 19 appearances in all competitions so far in 2024-25.”

Liverpool used a large number of their academy players during large stints of last season with then manager Jurgen Klopp dealing with a host of injury problems. Hall will have a few big names in his way when it comes to eyeing a spot in the senior side but Liverpool have shown in recent years that they are producing impressive players from the club’s academy.