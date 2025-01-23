Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Liverpool have been commanding a lot of the media attention this month as speculation over player contracts continues to be one of the most discussed topics of the January transfer window. In the lead up to the new year, it had become common knowledge that Virgil van Dijk, Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold would all be able to enter pre-contract negotiations with overseas clubs this month.

The trio are down to the final months of their terms and so far, there has been no official comment from the club about any of them signing new deals. Salah provided an update earlier this month to confirm to media that he was ‘far away’ from any progress with the club over a new contract.

A lot of contrasting reports have been doing the rounds for months now and Football Insider has provided an update on Liverpool’s position over player contracts. They are currently planning to refresh a senior player’s deal, but it’s not any of the three at risk of becoming free agents.

Liverpool planning new contract talks

According to a report on Thursday morning, Liverpool are ‘planning contract renewal talks’ with Harvey Elliott, whose current deal is due to expire in 2027. The 21-year-old penned new terms in 2022 but the Reds are looking to add even more time onto his chapter at Anfield.

The update comes shortly after the news that Borussia Dortmund and Premier League rivals Brighton and Hove Albion are keeping tabs on Elliott over a potential transfer. Both clubs have been ‘widely linked’ with a potential move to sign the versatile midfielder, however, Liverpool are eager to keep hold of the exciting youngster.

The plan is to fend off any interested parties by ‘sitting him down’ and entering negotiations over a contract extension. It is believed that the conversations are due to take place following the end of the 2024/25 season, when the uncertainty surrounding Van Dijk, Salah and Alexander-Arnold has been resolved in one way or another.

Elliott wants to stay at Liverpool

The Reds ‘are not considering’ accepting any sort of offer for Elliott, despite him not being a regular first choice in Arne Slot’s team. The 21-year-old is yet to start a Premier League match this season but he has featured in starting lineups during cup competitions. He also made his latest Champions League appearance off the bench against Lille count with a statement goal to win the match.

Slot and co view Elliott as a ‘key part’ of the senior Liverpool team ‘for years to come’, and staying at Anfield is a view shared by all parties. The midfielder recently spoke to The Athletic about his desire to stay on Merseyside and continue to fight for his place in the team.

“Liverpool is my club, Liverpool is my team. I want to fight for my place, fight for my position in the team,” a determined Elliott said. “I am going to do what it takes and help the team out when it’s possible. It’s down to me to put in the effort, the hard work, the desire, to achieve that. I am not going to give up. I am going to keep fighting and who knows what might happen.”