Liverpool are currently in talks with two players over new deals at the club.

Liverpool remain one of the most talked about clubs of the transfer window as they continue their impressive business so far. Arne Slot is readying his squad to defend their Premier League title this coming season, with the fixtures now just around the corner.

The Reds have made huge waves on the market with the signings of Jeremie Frimpong, Florian Wirtz and Milos Kerkez. They aren’t expected to stop there either, as signing a new centre-back and striker remain high priorities for the reigning English champions.

The latest deal the media expects Liverpool to finalise is for Hugo Ekitike. Progress has ramped up significantly over the last week and fresh reports suggest he could be closing in on a move to the Premier League.

While signing new talent is crucial for the Reds this window, they are also working on deals in house. Slot is preparing for a huge season ahead and clearly wants to get his ducks in a row across all areas.

Liverpool in contract talks with Reds duo

According to The Athletic’s latest Transfer DealSheet, Liverpool are holding talks with two players over new contracts. Slot is currently weighing up whether to sell, keep or loan out a number of fringe players currently on the roster.

Luca Stephenson and James McConnell are both currently in negotiations with Liverpool over new contracts, with the vision to send both players out on loan. Stephenson is ‘expected’ to agree an extension after Liverpool have ‘seen the value’ in the 21-year-old following his loan stint with Dundee United.

The midfielder played every single Scottish Premiership match prior to the split, earning valuable first team minutes.

McConnell is also ‘discussing’ a new deal ahead of a loan move for himself this coming season. The 20-year-old has missed out on Liverpool’s pre-season tour, while Stephenson has been included.

What is the latest on Hugo Ekitike to Liverpool?

In the same report from The Athletic, Ekitike could be closing in on a deal with Liverpool and may well meet up with his new teammates for their tour of Asia.

Reports have accelerated in recent days and the Frenchman is now ‘expected’ to arrive in the UK to undergo a medical ahead of signing a six-year contract. Should all go to plan, Ekitike will fly out to link up with the rest of the squad in Hong Kong.

Liverpool have ‘indicated’ they will pay an initial fee of £69 million to sign the striker, with potential add-ons worth up to £10 million. While other clubs have been linked with Ekitike is recent weeks, Anfield is the destination he is fixed on.

The Reds have made a new striker one of their glaring priorities for the remainder of the window, with Darwin Nunez expected to be sold on at some point. Liverpool also move into the new season with the irreplaceable gap left by Diogo Jota, whose iconic number 20 shirt has been retired across all levels at the club.