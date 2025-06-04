Four become three as Liverpool contract problem becomes clearer after £18m exit

Liverpool defender Andy Robertson. (Photo by Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images) | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool fans had a few sleepless nights this season due to the contract situation, but who could be leaving for free next year?

Long gone are the days when clubs could sign players whenever they wanted even if the work that Liverpool’s recruitment team does is a 24/7, 365 days a year business.

Two problems were only put on hold when Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah decided to stay at Liverpool and put pen to paper on new contracts. This doesn’t change the importance of scouring the globe for individuals who could replace club legends, a task every bit as difficult as it sounds.

The speed at which the departure of Trent Alexander-Arnold was replaced by the signing of Jeremie Frimpong is an encouraging one though, there is a plan A and plan B in place. Next summer there will be a similar story and both Richard Hughes and Arne Slot have a decision to make now.

The highest profile contract that needs to be sorted is that of Andy Robertson. With 342 Liverpool appearances to his name, the Scotland captain remains an invaluable member of Slot’s squad with his 45 games in 2024/25 showing that he can still play his part.

At 31-years old, Robertson is hardly over the hill and negotiations shouldn’t take long even if Liverpool are eyeing a £40m+ replacement in Milos Kerkez. He might not be the future of the left-back position, but he certainly isn’t a problem to worry about, yet.

In Ibrahima Konate, Liverpool have the sort of partner who dovetails perfectly with Van Dijk. Konate, 26, is approaching his peak, and will only have learned from playing alongside a generational great. As with Alexander-Arnold, replacing the 21-times capped France international wouldn’t be cheap, it also wouldn’t be without risk. There are no guarantees that someone who ticks the right boxes on paper can adjust to the Premier League or the pressure of playing for the champions.

Like Robertson, a new contract seems like the obvious solution, if not, he won’t be short of offers this summer should Liverpool decide to sell. The other senior player whose contract is running out is Vitezslav Jaros. After eight years at Liverpool, the Czechia keeper has yet to make any sort of impact and is unlikely to be offered new terms. The reality is, all three players could be replaced.

Robertson’s experience and leadership has surpassed his physical qualities, unlike Salah and Van Dijk though, he is replaceable. Additionally, from a business sense, Liverpool have more than got their £7m worth out of him and if his contract runs out, so be it. He will be 32 at the end of the season and unlikely to command a high transfer fee. The same can’t be said for Konate though and a decision should already be made at a time when every penny counts.

One problem solved as Caoimhin Kelleher gets set to seal Brentford transfer

Caoimhin Kelleher has proven to be an able deputy for Alisson, however, he now has itchy feet and has every right to target a No.1 position of his own. There is no shame in playing second fiddle to the world’s best though. With only 12-months left on his current contract, now is the right time for Liverpool to cash in on the Republic of Ireland stopper. Brentford is his next destination with their own No.1 Mark Flekken on the move. The deal being reported could see Liverpool make £18m with the loss of a fringe player with Jason McAteer’s £40m valuation not quite coming to fruition.