Liverpool are set to be missing at least six players against Real Madrid which means that Arne Slot could turn to youth to supplement his squad.

Arne Slot will head into Liverpool’s showdown against Real Madrid with his options depleted.

It means that Hugo Ekitike is likely to again spearhead the attack.

In addition, the versatile Jeremie Frimpong will also be missing for Liverpool as he continues to recover from a hamstring issue. As a result, Slot will have just five senior attacking options to face the Spanish superpowers - Ekitike, Mo Salah, Cody Gakpo, Florian Wirtz and Federico Chiesa.

With Alisson Becker and Giovanni Leoni injured, along with youngsters Jayden Danns and Stefan Bajcetic, Slot may have a difficult task of filling his full quota of substitutes. UEFA rules permit teams to have up to 12 players on the bench rather than nine in the Premier League.

As things stand, Liverpool will have 20 players in their registered UEFA squad who are involved against Madrid. That includes 17-year-old winger Rio Ngumoha and 18-year-old midfielder Trey Nyoni, although the latter could well represent the under-19s in the UEFA Youth League earlier in the day.

Yet Liverpool can take advantage of a competition rule to supplement their options ahead of the game.

Joining the Reds in their open session at the AXA Training Centre was Kaide Gordon. The winger was someone who Liverpool held high hopes for when he signed from Derby County in 2021. Gordon also became Liverpool’s youngest FA Cup goalscorer in history aged 17 and 96 days when bagging in a 4-1 win over Shrewsbury Town in January 2022.

However, Gordon has had a frustrating couple of years. He suffered a complex pelvic injury problem that went on for around 16 months before the winger endured difficult loan spells at Norwich City and Portsmouth respectively last season.

As a result, Gordon stayed at Liverpool under-21s this summer rather than heading out on loan again. To his credit, the England youth international has been performing well, recording two goals and three assists in six games for the young Reds.

He also caught the eye in Liverpool’s 3-0 loss to Crystal Palace in the Carabao Cup last week. Gordon replaced debutant Kieran Morrison in the 67th minute and was lively during his cameo.

Gordon is not currently named in Liverpool’s UEFA squad. However, per competition rules, he can be added to Liverpool’s List B as he was born after 1 January 2004. UEFA states that any player who is included on List B must be ‘submitted no later than 24:00 CET the day before each match’.

After the Palace game, Gordon was back on duty with the under-21s as he notched a goal and an assist in a 4-2 triumph over Middlesbrough. A promotion back to the first team and an opportunity to take a berth on the bench against Real may be in the offing.