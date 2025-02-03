A general view of Anfield inside the stadium prior to the Emirates FA Cup Third Round match between Liverpool and Accrington Stanley | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool transfer news ahead of tonight’s deadline as a midfielder is in talks to depart on a permanent basis.

Liverpool are in talks over selling one of their players ahead of tonight’s transfer deadline.

The likes of Jayden Danns (Sunderland) and Kaide Gordon (Portsmouth) are expected to complete loan exits. However, James McConnell is being kept at Anfield having impressed in the 3-2 loss to PSV Eindhoven in the Champions League last week.

It was somewhat of a surprise that Tyler Morton did not start the game against PSV. The midfielder spent the previous two seasons in the Championship and is two years the senior of McConnell.

And it is reported by The Times that Liverpool have held discussions with Middlesbrough over a potential permanent exit. The deal could be worth in excess of £10 million.

Paul Joyce posted on X: “Middlesbrough have made an offer for Tyler Morton, the Liverpool midfielder. The fee could be significantly above £10 million depending on bonuses and add ons. Morton - who was wanted by Bayer Leverkusen last summer - is keen for more regular football.

“The two clubs have a good relationship given success of Ben Doak’s loan move from Anfield. One to watch in coming hours.”

Morton thrived on loan at Hull City last season as they narrowly missed out of the Championship play-offs. In the summer transfer window, the 22-year-old was wanted by Bayer Leverkusen. But with Liverpool loaning Stefan Bajcetic to Red Bull Salzburg and selling Bobby Clark to the Austrian club, Morton was kept at Anfield for squad depth.

But the academy product has managed just five appearances this term and has regularly been omitted from Premier League match-day squads.

“That is the balance we always try to find with our players, also with our very talented ones and sometimes that means you bring them on a loan – Stefan Bajcetic was a very good example to that. “Then you hope to see that he plays a lot, and he already played a few games. And then it's very pleasing in this particular situation that he went to a very good manager as well with Pepijn Lijnders that knows this club.

“And for Ben Doak, it's similar. He also went to a very good manager and they have a very good playing style. It's a balance we need to find: do we want to play them on a regular basis or once in a while and keep them with us where we have to be aware of our own interests?

“So, we can't let everybody go that doesn't play all the time – and there Tyler Morton is a good example of that. He's a quality, quality player, good enough to play everywhere around the league, but is in competition with so many good midfielders over here.”