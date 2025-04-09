Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Arsenal’s victory over Real Madrid means that five English clubs can qualify for the 2025-26 Champions League.

It’s the first aim Liverpool set out for at the start of the season. In truth, plenty would have been happy for it to be achieved in Arne Slot’s maiden campaign as Anfield boss.

The uncertainty of Slot taking over from such a gargantuan figure as Jurgen Klopp meant that a Premier League title challenge was scarcely expected. In truth, many would have settled for a domestic trophy and a top-four finish. Instead, the Reds are on track to claim a record-equalling 20th English crown.

What should not be underestimated, though, is that Liverpool have avoided the tumble so many rival supporters prayed for after Klopp’s exit. What should not be underappreciated is that the Reds are again set to be in next season’s Champions League.

The 2023-24 campaign spent in the Europa League demonstrated why the Reds need to be in Europe’s elite club competition every year. A season in the secondary tournament led to pre-tax financial losses of £57 million, with media revenue falling by £38 million.

The Champions League is where Liverpool feel they belong. It was why qualification against the odds in the 2020-21 season was celebrated so buoyantly. That Alisson Becker header against West Brom proved paramount.

Last term showed that rubbing shoulders with the creme de la creme should not be taken for granted. In addition, the calamities of Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur, along with Manchester City’s woes, highlight the difficulties.

And while Liverpool head into Sunday’s encounter against West Ham United at Anfield very much hopeful of taking another step closer to the title, they can also mathematically qualify for the 2025-26 Champions League. Arsenal’s 3-0 victory over Real Madrid in the quarter-final first leg has confirmed that England’s top-five clubs will be in next term’s competition. An extra place is awarded to the highest-ranked countries in the UEFA coefficient table.

And assessing the Premier League standings, a victory over West Ham will see Slot’s troops officially in the waiting lounge before jetting off on next term’s European adventure. Manchester City, who have endured an insipid season by their own standards, are currently sixth on 52 points with seven games remaining. They are 21 points behind Liverpool (73) and the Reds need only a point in their final seven fixtures to ensure they will finish above Pep Guardiola’s side.

Meanwhile, Chelsea are fourth and Newcastle sit fifth. Both are on 53 points, but the former have seven matches to go, while Newcastle have a game in hand. Therefore, Chelsea can accrue a total of 74 points if they were to prove triumphant in their remaining matches. But they will not be able to catch Liverpool should the Hammers be put to the sword.

While Liverpool could not keep pace with City and Arsenal in last year’s Premier League title race, Klopp was still delighted to have booked a berth in the Champions League. The former Anfield supremo said: “It is an achievement. Does it feel to everybody like that? Maybe not [but] to me it does. That's how the perspective can change during the season because for a while we obviously looked like we can go all the way. Or at least stay in the race for longer, which was definitely possible [but] for different reasons that didn't work out.

“But, how I said, going back to the start of the season nobody knew and everybody knew how important it would be to qualify for the Champions League again. It's what we did and it's super-important for the future of the club and I'm really happy about that.”

There were scoffs when former Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger declared a top-four finish was akin to a trophy. That stance is now widely concurred with - certainly with club owners.

The Champions League allows clubs to attract the best players in the world and is significant for club finances. A berth in this campaign’s new league phase was worth £15.7 million alone. That is without revenue from the redistributed market pool and match-day income. While Liverpool exited the competition at the last-16 stage, it is estimated they made a total of £84 million (minus match-day income), per Football Meets Data.

Slot would likely have been told when in discussions before succeeding Klopp that qualifying for the competition was the minimum requirement. He is primed to hit that target but is set to surpass all expectations in his first year in the Anfield driving seat.