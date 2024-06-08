Liverpool could be handed £9m windfall by Chelsea or Tottenham this summer amid £65m claim
Liverpool could be about to earn a profitable windfall from AFC Bournemouth if Dominic Solanke is sold this summer.
Solanke has transformed into a top-level Premier League forward after initially failing to translate his sparkling youth form and potential into a reality - but his 21 goals in all competitions, including 19 in the league, was hugely impressive last season.
At Liverpool, Solanke managed one goal and one assist in 27 games after joining from Chelsea but transfer guru Michael Edwards was able to turn a significant profit on the youngster at the time, selling him to the Cherries for a whopping fee of £19m. It still stands as one of the best transactions given how much profit he was able to acquire for a player who hadn’t demonstrated a strong level of form at the time.
Now, aged 26, he looks to be entering his prime years as he has demonstrated a capacity to improve his all-round game, his physicality and his temperament and could be a target for plenty of clubs. In fact, there are some reports stating that two ‘top six clubs’ are interested in a move, with Solanke reportedly having a £65m release clause.
Liverpool’s original sale means they have a sell-on clause that would see the Reds make 20 per cent of any profit made from a transfer. They would only reap the rewards if a top six team does complete a deal. Both Chelsea and Tottenham are the two clubs credited with an interest and both could well sign a number nine this summer.
Tottenham have Richarlison and Heung-Min Son who have both played in that role this season but they have been linked with additions. Whereas Chelsea, who have the likes of Nicolas Jackson and Christopher Nkunku but have been linked with RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko, Napoli’s Victor Osimhen and even Manchester City’s Julian Alvarez. While Solanke may be down the list of Chelsea’s targets, Tottenham may be more realistic. Either way, Liverpool would ‘win’ in such a situation.
