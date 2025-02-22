Liverpool are considering their options ahead of the summer transfer window.

Liverpool currently boast one of the most impressive attacks in the world right now, but how much is that expected to change once the summer transfer window opens?

The biggest talking point among fans and professionals alike is whether Mohamed Salah will sign a new deal to stay at Anfield. There is a huge risk that the star winger, who is close to moving into Liverpool’s top three all-time scorers, will leave for free when his contract expires at the end of the season.

Other player exit rumours have also been doing the rounds recently. As Darwin Nunez’s inconsistency in front of goal continues to frustrate, reports of him potentially being sold this summer have emerged. Luis Diaz is also back in the headlines, as his future is once again being discussed.

Liverpool could ‘let Diaz go’ to fund new signing

Former Manchester United chief scout Mick Brown has discussed Liverpool’s impressive forward line but says the Reds could look to offload Diaz. Speaking to Football Insider, Brown suggested Arne Slot still doesn’t know what his best starting lineup is.

“Salah is always out on the right, that’s a given, but then you’ve got Cody Gakpo, Darwin Nunez, Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz rotating between playing as a striker or on the left.

“That’s a position, especially through the middle, that they’re going to be looking to improve. They’ll want a real world-class striker to play through the middle with that quality then around him.”

Brown has suggested Liverpool could be willing to cash in on Diaz in the upcoming window, as they continue to be linked to new forwards.

“In that case, I think Diaz is a player they could look to move on, because the addition of another attacking player means his role could be reduced.

“I’m told there has been interest in him from a few clubs, so if offers come in, I think Liverpool will be prepared to let him go. They can then use that money to put towards the signing of the new player who Slot wants.“

Liverpool eyeing new attacking targets

Links between Diaz and Barcelona emerged last year, with reports claiming the Colombian was no longer ‘entirely comfortable’ at the club with Jurgen Klopp gone.

Saudi Arabia have also been showing interest, so this isn’t the first time Diaz has been linked with a potential move away. The winger has contributed 13 goals to Liverpool’s tally across all competitions so far this season.

One of the main names on Liverpool’s radar right now is Alexander Isak. The in-form Newcastle United striker is one of the most sought-after targets in world football right now, meaning he will come with a hefty price tag.

A report from Fichajes earlier this month claimed Liverpool are planning an historic deal to try and sign Isak, as a new top-class striker is a ‘priority’ for Slot right now. The reported fee to snag Isak’s signature has been quoted at €130 million (£108m).