Liverpool could be set for huge boost ahead of Crystal Palace clash

Liverpool injury news as Ibrahima Konate returns to training.

Ibrahima Konate is back in Liverpool training.

The Athletic reports that the centre-back returned to action at the AXA Training Centre yesterday.Now it remains to be seen whether Konate will be available for Saturday’s trip to Crystal Palace.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The France international has missed the previous four games with a hamstring injury. He’s struggled throughout the campaign and has managed only nine appearances.

Liverpool travel to Palace against the backdrop of a humbling 5-2 loss to Real Madrid in the Champions League last-16 first at Anfield. Joe Gomez was forced off in the second half with a suspected hamstring injury.