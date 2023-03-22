Liverpool’s next Premier League fixture is against Manchester City with Erling Haaland pulling out of Norway duty.

Erling Haaland has pulled out of international duty for Norway - rendering him a doubt to feature for Manchester City when they face Liverpool.

The striker has enjoyed an incredible first season at the Etihad Stadium since arriving from Borussia Dortmund last summer. He's scored 42 goals in just 37 games - with 28 of those efforts arriving in the Premier League.

City trail Arsenal by eight points in the Premier League title race and can't afford to drop many more points if they're to retain their crown.

Liverpool were expected to again challenge for the silverware after finishing runners-up in 2021-22 - yet sit just sixth in the table. The Reds also have little margin for error as they chase a top-four finish and are seven points adrift of Tottenham Hotspur.

Jurgen Klopp's side make the trip to City when the season restarts after the international break on Saturday 1 April.

And Liverpool will be given a big boost should Pep Guardiola's men be without Haaland. He will not represent Norway in games against Spain and Georgia because of a groin problem.

And The Times has reported that the club's medical staff 'are still unsure' on whether the 22-year-old will be fit to face Liverpool.

“He had a little feeling after the last match, but he thought it would go [away],” said Norway’s team doctor Ola Sand. “Then he comes down here, and it got worse. The injury is taking a little too long for us.”

Meanwhile, Liverpool will be hoping that Darwin Nunez will overcome a cut ankle to feature against City. The forward suffered his setback in the 1-0 loss to Real Madrid in the Champions League last-16 second leg. Nunez, who has bagged 14 goals this term, pulled out of duty for Uruguay.