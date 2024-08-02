Liverpool could 'blow Arsenal out the water' with £60m bid for key striker

Liverpool's Anfield stadium. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images) | Getty Images

The Reds are rivalling their Premier League rivals for this highly sought-after transfer target.

Liverpool are starting to put the wheels in motion ahead of their first signing of the summer transfer window. Who they will announce to kick off their 2024 business remains to be seen but they remain linked with some huge targets and a new update on their interest in attacking options could see them snub a Premier League rival.

This window has been a competitive one for those in England’s top flight, as rival clubs find themselves interested in the same players. Manchester United recently denied Liverpool the chance of signing Leny Yoro by agreeing a deal just shy of £59 million for the 18-year-old.

The crossover doesn’t stop there either. As Arne Slot navigates his first transfer window as Liverpool manager, the Reds have been linked with a number of players across multiple positions. The Reds have been looking to bring in defensive reinforcements and some potential options for midfield as well, but new information from Portugal claims they are willing to drop a significant amount of cash on a new striker.

The report, relayed via Football365, claims that Liverpool are hot on the tail of Arsenal in the pursuit of Sporting CP’s Viktor Gyökeres. After tallying an astonishing 46 goals and 15 assists in his debut season, the 26-year-old has a hefty €100 million (£85m) release in place. However, Sporting are said to be no longer relying on clubs meeting that figure but they are still holding out for at least €70 million (£60m) before they consider cashing in.

Arsenal are ‘prepared to bid’ to sign Gyökeres but there are reportedly offering €60 million (£50m), which is significantly lower than what Sporting are demanding. While the Gunners attempt to negotiate, Liverpool could seize this opportunity to swoop in.

The report claims the Reds could ‘blow Arsenal out of the water’ as they are ‘ready to meet’ the full £60 million asking price set by Sporting. Liverpool are ‘confident’ of securing a deal and beating their rivals to the Swede’s signature.

Gyökeres only signed for Sporting last summer, after enjoying a stunning season in the Championship with Coventry. He signed for the Sky Blues in 2021 from Brighton and made an immediate impact. He scored 18 goals in his debut season and 22 after that, before the Portuguese side snapped him up for a reported €24 million (£20m). Now, after his astonishing season, Sporting are in line to make a significant profit on Gyökeres.