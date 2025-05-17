Liverpool are starting to consider their options on the summer transfer window as the season draws to a close.

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool are putting plans in place to revamp their attack this summer and sign a proven goalscorer to lead the charge. After struggling to get a consistent run of results from Darwin Nunez since his record arrival, the Reds are eager to replace the Uruguayan with some fresh talent.

Liverpool have had a number of names linked with an Anfield move over recent months. The main target was Alexander Isak but Newcastle United are doing their best to price any rivals out of a move for their star striker this summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Victor Osimhen is back on the radar, having been linked with a Reds switch previously. While it has looked an impossible task to prise him from Napoli in past years, the Nigerian superstar is now headed for the exit.

Other clubs are looking to potentially sign Osimhen but Liverpool could have the upper-hand by offering up the exit-linked Nunez.

Liverpool could propose Nunez and Osimhen swap deal

While Liverpool are eyeing a potential move for Osimhen, Napoli are also keeping tabs on Nunez. According to Corriere Dello Sport, Napoli are planning quite the summer window.

While they have been credited with interest in Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne, they also have their eye on the exit-linked Nunez. Their interest in the 25-year-old could bode well for the Reds, as the clubs could potentially strike a player swap of some kind.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Napoli are expecting to offload Osimhen in the summer following his loan spell with Galatasaray this season. As they are on the market for his replacement, Gli Azzurri could opt for a straight swap to offload Osimhen and bring in Nunez.

What is the value of both players?

Liverpool set a new transfer record when they signed Nunez in 2022. In a deal worth a total of £85 million, such a price tag has been hanging over the striker since his arrival. Due to his inconsistent form at Anfield, the Reds will certainly struggle to recoup that figure. However, resurfaced interest from Saudi Arabia could provide the opportunity to make back as much as they can.

A number of different figures have been thrown around recently. Caught Offside has reported a £68 million valuation but that figure will likely need to be lowered if Liverpool want to facilitate his exit. Meanwhile, a report from ESPN claimed that Napoli are looking for £55 million for Osimhen.

After a drop in price from Liverpool, Nunez and Osimhen will be valued around the same price, so the two clubs could realistically skip the painstaking negotiation stages and jump straight into a switch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Player swap deals are much more uncommon these days but there are cases this like this one where it makes sense for all the parties involved. Nunez would likely rediscover his form with a more regular role in Italy, while Liverpool will sign a long-standing target who is a natural in front of goal.