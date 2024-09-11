Arne Slot. (Photo by Nick Taylor/Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images) | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool could be headed for a very busy 2025 as they assess their options for the upcoming transfer windows.

After a relatively quiet summer transfer window, the rumour mill is now focusing on Liverpool’s plan for the new year. Despite many expecting an exodus following Jurgen Klopp’s departure, the Reds have kept the bulk of their first team in tact.

After free agents Joël Matip, Thiago and Adrián left the club, only Fábio Carvalho and Sepp van den Berg have been moved on permanently. However, more changes are expected to unfold at Anfield throughout 2025 and speculation is already swirling.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah are the main names in the headlines right now, as they are all approaching the end of their contracts. The trio will be able to enter pre-contract talks with new clubs in January but reports have emerged regarding Liverpool preparing talks over new contracts.

There is another name who has been attracting attention in recent weeks, though. Alisson has been on the radar of Saudi Arabia clubs lately and a report from Fichajes has reported that his time at Anfield could in fact be ‘about to come to an end’.

The report claims that Alisson’s future is looking ‘increasingly uncertain’, particularly following Liverpool’s decision to sign Giorgi Mamardashvili. The Reds agreed a deal worth up to £29 million with Valencia for the Georgian shot-stopper, who will remain in Spain on loan until next season.

However, once he finally arrives on the Merseyside, Liverpool ‘could consider’ a total overhaul of their goalkeeping team. With Adrián already gone and Caoimhin Kelleher looking for the chance to play regular football elsewhere, Liverpool could totally replace the goalkeeper trio they last had under Klopp. Fichajes has claimed that the Reds could be looking to ‘capitalise on a possible sale’ of Alisson and a ‘good offer’ from Saudi Arabia would be ‘the ideal situation’ for Arne Slot’s side.

Parting ways with Alisson would open up a relatively seamless transition for Mamardashvili to become the new first choice goalkeeper at Anfield. However, letting go of a player as reliable as Alisson would be a huge blow to the team, regardless of how impressive his potential successor is.

The arrival of the Brazilian for a then record fee of £67 million for a goalkeeper turned out to be one of the most influential signings in Liverpool’s recent history. Having previously struggled defensively, Alisson’s appointment helped Liverpool become title winners as he transformed their ability and confidence at the back.