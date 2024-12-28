Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Liverpool continue to be linked with exciting new signings ahead of the January transfer window.

Liverpool have guaranteed their place at the top of the Premier League table for New Year’s Day thanks to a thrilling Boxing Day of surprise results. The Reds earned a 3-1 win over Leicester City, while Chelsea lost out to Fulham, and Manchester City were held to a 1-1 draw by Everton.

Even if Liverpool drop points against West Ham in their final game of 2024, Arne Slot and co will celebrate the new year at the top of the standings thanks to their current six-point lead. The January transfer window will then open and the Reds can assess their options for potential new signings.

James Pearce reported last month that Liverpool were not expected to get much done during the winter window but rumours continue to do the rounds. One of the main focuses has been on the backline, especially as injuries continue to present themselves.

Liverpool’s future at left-back has quickly become a hot topic among fans and professionals alike. Andy Robertson has received some criticism lately and reports have linked the Reds with a new signing who will eventually succeed the Scotland international.

Antonee Robinson is a name that has been heavily mentioned recently and according to Football Insider, Liverpool continue to ‘keep close tabs’ on the Fulham star. In fact, a ‘big January deal’ has been mooted as a ‘realistic possibility’ for the Premier League leaders.

The update also claims that Robinson ‘will likely’ want to join an ‘elite club’ either in January or during the summer. Another report from Football Insider earlier this month suggested that the 27-year-old would cost Liverpool between £40-50 million if they were to make a move for Robinson next month.

The Reds aren’t the only side interested in the USA international’s signature either, as Fulham expect to be faced with a significant battle to keep him on the books beyond 2025. Former Manchester United chief scout Mick Brown recently revealed that Liverpool have identified Robinson as ‘an ideal signing’ to bring in for January.

Fulham are enjoying a strong first half to their season as they currently sit eighth in the table, level on points with Man City. Marco Silva’s side have put in some impressive performances so far and have been a thorn in the side of the title-challenging clubs. Prior to their latest 2-1 win over Chelsea, Fulham held both Arsenal and Liverpool to consecutive draws.

Robinson is under contract until 2028 and is a key part of Silva’s team. He has played every minute of Premier League action so far this campaign and has contributed six assists from the backline. He also played further forward on the left side of the midfield against Chelsea.