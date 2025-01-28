Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Liverpool could push through this deal instead of waiting for the summer.

With no new senior signings or sales made this month, Liverpool are on track to see out another fairly quiet January transfer window. However, while there are still days left, there will remain transfer rumours.

With us now at the halfway point in the season, the Reds remain top of the Premier League table with a six-point cushion over closest rivals Arsenal. They also have a huge game in-hand to play as they prepare for the postponed Merseyside Derby at Goodison Park, now rescheduled for February 12th.

Arne Slot has made it clear that no senior players will be leaving the club this month, even with ongoing speculation over the future of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah.

The Reds have been monitoring the market for potential replacements for all three key players, particularly the latter two. Van Dijk turns 34 this year, so even if he does commit to a new deal, Liverpool will need to find a replacement for the skipper at some point.

Liverpool considering January move for defender

With just days left before the January window closes, Liverpool are ‘thinking of making a move’ to sign Jorrel Hato from Ajax before the deadline. According to TEAMtalk, the Reds are looking at securing a deal this month, having ‘long identified’ the 18-year-old as a target for the summer. However, for a ‘couple of reasons’, the Premier League title chasers could bring forward their pursuit.

Real Madrid, a constant pest to Liverpool right now, are also said to be interested in Hato, along with Chelsea. Both teams have enquired about the Ajax starlet, mainly for a possible summer move. This is why Liverpool are considering an earlier swoop, to try and beat the competition.

Slot reportedly values Hato highly for his versatility at the back. The teen is a left-back by trade but can also operate as a centre-back. Along with finding eventual successors for Van Dijk, there have been talks over Liverpool revamping their options on the left too.

Andy Robertson has come under criticism recently and Kostas Tsimikas is not viewed as his natural replacement for first choice.

How much would Jorrel Hato cost Liverpool?

As the Reds consider fending off the competition for Hato, it’s worth noting how much they may have to pay to secure his signature. Slot considers the defender’s potential and young age an ‘excellent mix’ for a player ‘of potentially high value’.

However, as a regular for Ajax, it’s unlikely the club will let him go easy. Hato has 31 appearances in all competitions so far this week and has contributed three goals and five assists in that time.

Ajax ‘would not want’ to lose Hato during the January window but due to their financial situation, an offer in the region of €30 million (£25m) could be enough to convince them to cash in. With this in mind, Liverpool are now ‘making internal assessments’ on the next steps to take in pursuit of Hato. A firm decision is yet to be made but a ‘concrete move could come very soon’.