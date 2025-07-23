Liverpool could be interested in signing Rodrygo from Real Madrid and that could have an impact on Chelsea.

A potential Liverpool transfer could subsequently hand a Premier League rival a hammer blow.

The Reds are strengthening their squad from a position of power in the summer transfer window. The Premier League champions are looking to maintain their position at the summit of English football in the 2024-25 season, as well as pursuing European glory.

Many will have Arne Slot’s side as the favourites to retain the Premier League title. Liverpool are set to splash out in excess of £250 million when Hugo Ekitike’s arrival from Eintracht Frankfurt is rubberstamped. The Reds will pay an initial £69 million for the striker, having already spent circa £200 million on Florian Wirtz, Jeremie Frimpong, Milos Kerkez and Giorgi Mamardashvili.

However, there could still be more players to arrive at Anfield. Liverpool still need an additional centre-back after selling Jarell Quansah to Bayer Leverkusen. The Reds are one option short.

In addition, Slot will want a replacement should Luis Diaz depart. The winger has two years remaining on his contract but has attracted interest from Bayern Munich. The German giants have already had one bid rejected by Liverpool and are expected to return with an improved offer. While Liverpool do not want to sell, they could be tabled a figure that is too good to refuse. In addition, Diaz is said to be keen on the thought of joining Bayern, with reports suggesting he has already agreed a contract until 2029 worth £12 million per year.

The player who could fill the void of Diaz, should he leave, is Rodrygo. Liverpool tried to sign the winger when he was a 16-year-old coming through the ranks at Santos. However, he opted to remain at the Brazilian club before joining Real Madrid two years later.

And despite helping Los Blancos win two Champions Leagues and three La Liga titles, Rodrygo’s future is uncertain. Although Xabi Alonso has arrived as head coach, Rodrygo played just three times at the Club World Cup and was left on the bench for the 4-0 defeat by Paris Saint-Germain in the semi-finals.

It’s been reported that Rodrygo will hold talks with Real and if he is not guaranteed a prominent role then he will look to depart.

Should Madrid sell the Brazil international then it could prompt another transfer domino to fall. That is because it has been claimed that Los Blancos will try to sign Enzo Fernandez from Chelsea. Reporter Ekrem Konur posted on X: “Real Madrid are preparing to make a move for Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernández. Madrid believes the possible sale of Rodrygo could help finance the deal.”

Fernandez is a key player for Chelsea, recording nine goals and 17 goals in 53 games last season as Enzo Maresca’s side claimed the Club World Cup. The Stamford Bridge side will be expected to improve in 2025-26 and get closer to challenging for their first Premier League title since 2017. Losing Fernandez would be a major setback for Chelsea, although it is likely that they would be reluctant to sanction a sale.