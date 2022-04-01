Ex-Liverpool Taiwo Awoniy is said to have caught the eye of the Premier League trio.

Liverpool could bank £2.5 million thanks to one of their Premier League rivals.

It's reported that Newcastle United, Southampton and West Ham United are weighing up a summer swoop for Taiwo Awoniyi.

The striker spent six years at Anfield between 2015-2021.

However, he failed to make a single appearance and was shipped out on loan to several clubs including SV Frankfurt, NEC, Gent and Union Berlin.

Last summer, Awoniyi joined Union on a permanent deal for £6.5 million.

Liverpool installed a 10% sell-on clause in his contract with the Bundesliga outfit.

Awoniyi, 24, is having a prolific season and has fired 16 goals in 35 appearances for the Iron Ones.

The Nigeria international’s red-hot form has reportedly attracted interest from Newcastle, Southampton and West Ham.

Goal claims that the Premier League trio are all keen - and are prepared to pay up to £25 million for his services.