Liverpool could bank £2.5 million thanks to one of their Premier League rivals.
It's reported that Newcastle United, Southampton and West Ham United are weighing up a summer swoop for Taiwo Awoniyi.
The striker spent six years at Anfield between 2015-2021.
However, he failed to make a single appearance and was shipped out on loan to several clubs including SV Frankfurt, NEC, Gent and Union Berlin.
Last summer, Awoniyi joined Union on a permanent deal for £6.5 million.
Liverpool installed a 10% sell-on clause in his contract with the Bundesliga outfit.
Awoniyi, 24, is having a prolific season and has fired 16 goals in 35 appearances for the Iron Ones.
The Nigeria international’s red-hot form has reportedly attracted interest from Newcastle, Southampton and West Ham.
Goal claims that the Premier League trio are all keen - and are prepared to pay up to £25 million for his services.
That would net Liverpool a windfall of £2.5 million from the potential sale of Awoniyi, who's said to be keen to prove himself in England.