Why Liverpool could land £2.5m boost thanks to Newcastle, West Ham or Southampton

Ex-Liverpool Taiwo Awoniy is said to have caught the eye of the Premier League trio.

By Will Rooney
Friday, 1st April 2022, 10:53 am

Liverpool could bank £2.5 million thanks to one of their Premier League rivals.

It's reported that Newcastle United, Southampton and West Ham United are weighing up a summer swoop for Taiwo Awoniyi.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

The striker spent six years at Anfield between 2015-2021.

However, he failed to make a single appearance and was shipped out on loan to several clubs including SV Frankfurt, NEC, Gent and Union Berlin.

Last summer, Awoniyi joined Union on a permanent deal for £6.5 million.

Liverpool installed a 10% sell-on clause in his contract with the Bundesliga outfit.

Awoniyi, 24, is having a prolific season and has fired 16 goals in 35 appearances for the Iron Ones.

The Nigeria international’s red-hot form has reportedly attracted interest from Newcastle, Southampton and West Ham.

Goal claims that the Premier League trio are all keen - and are prepared to pay up to £25 million for his services.

That would net Liverpool a windfall of £2.5 million from the potential sale of Awoniyi, who's said to be keen to prove himself in England.

Premier LeagueNewcastleNewcastle UnitedSouthamptonWest Ham