Liverpool’s pursuit of Alexis Mac Allister is all but tied up as talks between player and club reach the final stages. However, this is surely just the start of Jurgen Klopp’s summer spending.

The Reds boss has made it clear he plans on signing more than one new midfielder this window as he aims to restructure his engine room. James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keïta are all set to depart, and there have been several other names mentioned on Klopp’s radar as we head into the transfer window. One of them is Barcelona’s Franck Kessié.

In a recent report from AS, Liverpool have been listed as one of the main clubs interested in signing the 26-year-old. They do face competition from Inter Milan though, and Spurs could also rejoin the race after being linked with the Ivory Coast international last summer. Kessié only joined Barcelona last year but he will reportedly be the first departure of this transfer window.

Klopp is searching for a ‘physical defender’ this summer and the Barcelona man’s profile fits the criteria. Kessié can play centrally or deeper to help the backline out, meaning his versatility will be a valuable asset to Liverpool.

If the Reds want to snap him up this summer, they will need to offer in the region of €35 million (£30m), which is the minimum amount Barcelona will let him leave for. The Blaugrana have not yet received any formal offers but they remain in ‘informal contact’ with some clubs, including the Merseyside outfit.

A previous report from InterLive.it stated that Liverpool could edge out Inter in the race for Kessié if they make a ‘cash offer’ for his signature.

