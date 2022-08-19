Liverpool could ‘move’ for England ace next summer while midfielder is going nowhere

The latest Liverpool news and rumours on Friday.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool return to the action on Monday against Manchester United.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have drawn their opening two games of the new Premier League season.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They were held away at Fulham on the opening day before drawing 1-1 with Crystal Palace last time out.

Here is a look at the latest news coming out of the club today....

Keita latest

Klopp has rebuffed talk that Naby Keita could leave Anfield before the end of the transfer window.

The midfielder has struggled for game time so far in this campaign.

His boss has said, as per the club’s official Twitter page:

“I have to respond on ‘news’ but if you learn on my side 0.0% is behind the news.

“He was ill, now he is in training and looking really good. Not a player overly happy when he’s not playing, but nor should he be, so it’s completely fine.”

Midfielder move next summer?

Liverpool are reportedly big admirers of Borussia Dortmund ace Jude Bellingham.

The former Birmingham City man has been a hit since making the move over to Germany.

As detailed in a report by the Liverpool Echo, the Reds could make a ‘move’ for him next summer.

Injury boost

Roberto Firmino is expected to be fit for the Manchester United game which is a big boost.

The attacker scored 11 goals in all competitions last term and gives Klopp another option up top, with Darwin Nunez suspended.

As confirmed by the club’s official website, he has ‘trained normally’ this week.