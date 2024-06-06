A general view of Anfield. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Liverpool are on the market for new attackers this summer as Arne Slot prepares for his first season in charge.

Liverpool are expected to make some significant changes to their squad this summer as they continue to be linked with new player targets across multiple positions. The glaring area of concern is their defence, having struggled massively with injuries this season, but plenty of attackers have also emerged on the radar.

Mohamed Salah, Luis Díaz and Darwin Núñez have all been connected with other clubs ahead of the upcoming transfer window. Salah’s is no surprise, as Saudi Arabian clubs were hell-bent on snapping him up last year, offering in excess of £150 million for his signature. He remains an uncertain figure as reports continue to offer differing updates on his future.

Both Díaz and Núñez have been connected to Barcelona in recent weeks and with a mass change in staff, from the manager to the sporting director, surprise sales could be on the cards for this new chapter at Liverpool.

The Reds have been linked with a number of exciting forwards, largely wingers, which could well indicate at least one significant departure this summer. Federico Chiesa is one man who has cropped up on Liverpool’s radar over the years, and a new update on his circumstances could well hand the Reds a boost in their pursuit.

The Italian is a long-standing target of Liverpool’s, having attracted the attention of Jurgen Klopp back in 2021. After winning Euro 2020 with Gli Azzurri and being named in the Team of the Tournament, Liverpool reportedly offered a staggering €100 million (£85m) to Juventus for his signature. The winger was on loan with the Serie A powerhouses from Fiorentina at the time, ahead of his permanent move in 2022. Liverpool’s offer was swiftly rejected but they could now be back in with a chance to sign him.

Since then, Chiesa has remained a subject of interest for the Reds and while Juve were determined to keep hold of the 26-year-old two years ago, things have now changed. A report from Sky Italia states that the versatile forward is ‘not part’ of pending manager Thiago Motta’s plans at the Old Lady and he could be in the firing line to ‘be sacrificed’ on the market.

Chiesa’s contract is due to expire next summer and another update courtesy of Corriere dello Sport (via LFC Transfer Room), claims that Juventus are no longer seeking their initial asking price of £51 million for Chiesa. With his terms running out and his future a doubt under new management, the club are now reportedly ‘willing to accept’ £21 million instead.