A 20 percent sell-on clause in this former Liverpool player’s contract could see them pocket some extra cash this summer.

There has been little to write home about regarding Liverpool’s transfer action this year, with no signings made in January and little movement so far on the summer market. Their only outgoings this window have been free agents, with Joël Matip, Thiago Alcantara and Adrián all leaving following the expiration of their contracts.

Liverpool have been linked with some interesting transfer targets this window and there is still time before Deadline Day for them to get a couple over the line. There is still time for rival clubs to come swooping in for some of their key players, too.

Fans will have to wait until the end of the month to find out how Arne Slot’s finalised squad will look once the window slams shut. For the time being, they need to follow along with the latest transfer rumours and updates. The Reds could also be due a handsome cash windfall if one of their former players is sold this summer.

Dominic Solanke, who Liverpool sold to Bournemouth for £19 million in 2019, is attracting a lot of interest after contributing 19 Premier League goals last season. TEAMtalk has reported that Tottenham Hotspur are pushing to sign the striker and are willing to offer a cash-plus-player bid.

Recent updates have reported that Solanke has a £65 million release clause in place and Bournemouth owner Bill Foley recently discussed the rumours of the striker leaving the club amid heavy Premier League interest.

“I believe Dom is going to be with us this coming year. He has a release clause, which is very expensive. We shouldn't reveal anything about the contract, but that area [reported £65m] sounds roughly correct,” he told BBC Sport.

“I guess if someone comes for him, we are going to have to replace him. We have two or three candidates that we have lined up, but I believe Dom will be here next year — and I believe he is going to score 21 or 22 goals.”

The TEAMtalk report on Tottenham’s interest in Solanke relayed information from The Telegraph, claiming that Spurs are ‘attempting to make progress’ in their pursuit for Solanke. Both outlets have also claimed that the player himself is ‘keen’ on signing for the North London outfit. He is reportedly looking to join one of England’s ‘bigger clubs’ after having time with both Chelsea and Liverpool but failing to become a permanent first team player within either camp.

After his move from Liverpool, a 20 percent sell-on clause was included in Solanke’s sale. This means that if Spurs or another club opt to trigger his £65 million release clause, the Reds will pocket a cool £13 million, which will bode very well for keeping in line with the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules.