The state of play of Liverpool’s January transfer window and who could leave the club.

It’s that time of the year when the transfer talk goes into overdrive.

The January window means that incomings and outgoings are a hot topic of debate. Certainly, Kopites will be wondering what business Liverpool may conduct. Sporting director Richard Hughes and head coach Arne Slot will know there are deals to be made.

Slot has admitted that he does not expect any new additions this month. Liverpool will move in the market if they believe they have an opportunity - like they did when signing Giorgi Mamardashvili in the summer - but he's happy with his squad.

“It would be a bit weird if I said during the summer break that we are very happy with the team then I would tell you something completely different now.,” Slot said before the Carabao Cup semi-final against Tottenham. “But you always look at the market, this club has always looked at the market. I think we did this with the goalkeeper we don't even have at the moment [Giorgi Mamardashvili]; if there is a chance in the market this club always tries to bring that chance in.

“But the team is in a good place. Unfortunately, Joe Gomez is injured [and] that means we go from four centre-backs back to three, but he will be back in a few weeks so [I am] very happy with the team and I think they deserved that trust from the club and from me if you look at the performances they have brought in over the last half-season.”

Already, Liverpool have allowed Marcelo Pitaluga to return to Fluminense. There would have been high hopes for the goalkeeper when he signed from the Brazilian outfit four years ago. He had a good loan spell at non-league Macclesfield but struggled at League of Ireland club St Patrick's Athletic and Scottish Championship side Livingston.

In truth, Hughes is likely to be busy working on the youngsters around Liverpool's squad. Here's a look at those who have been linked with transfers.

Stefan Bajcetic

Everyone agreed that a loan switch for the highly-rated youngster made sense after his injury problems last season. There was no point in Bajcetic being a back-up at Anfield and regular minutes to get back to the levels he’s capable of were needed.

Reuniting with former Liverpool assistant boss Pep Lijnders seemed the perfect move for Bajcetic. While Red Bull Salzburg might not be as glamorous as Barcelona, who were said to be keen on taking him, it gave him a chance to work under someone he knows and play in the Champions League.

Yet it hasn’t quite gone to plan. Lijnders endured a nightmare spell at Salzburg and lost his job last month. Bajcetic has made a total of 18 appearances so far, although only eight have been starts. Now that Lijnders has departed, there is a debate about whether staying in Austria will be the right thing for his development.

Spanish side Real Betis are reportedly keen to sign him for the second half of the campaign. A move to his native Spain in a more competitive division is something that may have to be considered.

Ben Doak

Liverpool probably couldn’t be happier with how the winger is faring at Middlesbrough. He’s thriving featuring week in, week out for the Championship club, recording two goals and three assists in 21 appearances.

However, Doak’s scintillating performances have caught the eye of potential suitors. Premier League duo Crystal Palace and Ipswich are keen. The former reportedly had a £15 million offer turned down, with Ipswich’s bid of £1 million more snubbed.

Liverpool reportedly value the Scotland international at £30 million. Should a bid of that figure land on their table, they’ll have a decision to make. Doak is one for the future, but they would make a monumental profit on a youngster they signed less than three years ago.

Tyler Morton

The midfielder finds himself in Liverpool limbo. After thriving on loan in the previous two seasons at Championship sides Blackburn Rovers and Hull City respectively, it is clear that Morton will flourish at a high level in his career. Whether that is at Anfield is another matter.

The academy product has managed just three appearances this season, all in the Carabao Cup. But the engine room is a position Liverpool are perhaps one player short. The fact they wanted to sign Martin Zubimendi underlined that. The Reds cannot afford to deplete their numbers as they fight in four competitions. With Bajcetic on loan, Liverpool need suitable cover

Still, it is likely that Morton wants to again play regular football. Championship leaders Sheffield United are reported admirers. If a deal is to happen, it may be late on.

Calvin Ramsay

It hasn’t gone to plan for the right-back since he joined from Aberdeen in the summer of 2022 for £4 million. He’s had injury issues and is now back from a third disappointing loan spell. Having not played much at Preston and Bolton respectively last season, Ramsay managed only 12 appearances at Wigan this term.

In truth, there is no place for Ramsay in the current set-up. But what he showed at Aberdeen before his arrival underlined he’s too good to be playing in the under-21s. A new club is required to try to get the 21-year-old on the trajectory he displayed in Scotland.

Jayden Danns

If there was a breakout star of 2023-24 then the award went to Danns. A debut in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley was followed by a two-goal salvo in the FA Cup just days later. Kopites had high hopes.

Unfortunately, a back issue in pre-season meant the striker was confined to the treatment room for several months. But Danns has been back around things for around a month, coming off the bench in the Carabao Cup quarter-final win at Southampton last week.

There’s little chance of Danns getting action in Slot’s side with all six forwards fit so a loan would be prudent. Championship duo Cardiff City and Plymouth Argyle are reported admirers.