Liverpool could sign 21-goal target for £0 as player makes huge career decision

Liverpool are on the market for new goal-scoring forward.

Liverpool are starting to explore potential new signing options ahead of what promises to be a thrilling summer transfer window. The Reds have a high chance of entering the window as the Premier League champions, giving them an edge above the majority of clubs as they target top talent.

After two relatively quiet windows, the first significant changes of the Arne Slot era are expected to unfold at the end of the season. The need for some new defensive options is one of the biggest talking points right now, and the club is also considering new attacking options.

With Mohamed Salah’s contract situation still up in the air, it remains to be seen whether he will remain at Anfield beyond the summer. If his deal expires and he leaves at the end of the season, Liverpool must be prepared to splash the cash on a suitable replacement. With Salah enjoying his best season since his debut with the Reds, finding a player of a similar calibre is not going to come cheap.

However, the Reds are also mulling over the idea of signing a new centre-forward. Lille’s Jonathan David has been on the radar for a while now and Liverpool have received a big boost in their pursuit to snap him up.

Liverpool handed boost in Jonathan David interest

Liverpool are among several clubs looking at potentially signing David. The Reds had been considering a winter window swoop, alongside the likes of Arsenal and Newcastle United.

ChronicleLive reported in January that Lille had swiftly knocked back a ‘cheeky bid’ tabled by one of the clubs. The figure was reported to be £10 million, which was way below their £50 million asking price for the striker.

It seems Lille had been holding out for a much larger fee, or a new deal. However, a new update has dropped, claiming the future of David lies away from the French club. Journalist Nicolò Schira has reported that the 25-year-old has opted to pursue his options at another club and will see out his terms with Lille at the end of the season.

“Jonathan David has turned down Lille’s bid to extend and is ready to leave LOSC as a free agent at the end of the season,” the reporter wrote on social media.

This decision on his future means the 25-year-old Canada international will be free to sign once his contract expires. David has racked up 21 goals and nine assists so far this season and would be a huge goalscoring outlet for Liverpool if they can get their hands on him.

Darwin Nunez future in doubt

Liverpool are looking to recruit a new No.9 as Darwin Nunez continues to divide opinions with his inconsistent performances. Doubts have surrounded the Uruguayan since his first season with the Reds and many have been criticising the £85 million fee paid for him under Jurgen Klopp.

Nunez’s missed opportunities in front of goal have left fans and professionals frustrated and he has significantly fallen down the pecking order under Slot. The 25-year-old has made just seven Premier League starts so far this season and has six goals in 36 appearances in all competitions.

Nunez has been linked with a potential exit for some time now and with Liverpool on the market for a new striker, it only fans the flames of his exit rumours.