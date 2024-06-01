A general view of Anfield. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

The attacker has netted over 260 goals across his career and has spoken glowingly about Liverpool in the past.

The transfer rumour mill is in full swing and while there are many transfer reports in the world of football, the revelation of Antoine Griezmann being available for £12m is the most intriguing.

French outlet L’Equipe have revealed that he has a £12.8m clause that can be activated this summer and given that he is renowned as one of the best playmakers in Europe, it could be an absolute bargain for someone. Granted, his wages are sizeable but he has been in brilliant form across the past few years after leaving Barcelona to return to Atletico Madrid.

Last season saw a typically brilliant showing with 24 goals and eight assists in all competitions, which included six in the Champions League. This follows the 2022/23 campaign where he managed 16 goals and 19 assists. Not only was his numbers strong, his overall play has matured and, despite being 33, he is performing at a top level in European football - and he will most likely demonstrate this for France at the European Championships next month.

While it may be an incredibly unrealistic signing, he has spoken out with affinity for Liverpool - claiming he is a big fan of the fanbase in 2019. He told Sky Sports: “In terms of teams I admire Liverpool because of the fans. Hopefully one day they will win the league again.” Liverpool’s transfer policy isn’t to green light expensive signings of players with huge wages who are over the age of 30, but, in a world where Mohamed Salah has just one year left on his current deal, there has to be some considerations for that position in the future. Salah’s immediate future isn’t in question, as we’ve seen links for many young attackers in his position with all their age groups falling between 19-25.