Arne Slot FA charge explained as Liverpool head coach faces a touchline ban following his red card against Everton.

Liverpool head coach Arne Slot has been charged by the Football Association after his red card against Everton.

The Reds chief was given his marching orders following the 2-2 draw in the Merseyside derby. Slot was spotted remonstrating with Michael Oliver shortly after a melee which led to Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones being sent off. Reds assistant boss Sipke Hulshoff was also dismissed as was Everton midfielder Abdoualye Doucoure.

What’s been said

An FA statement said: ”Everton, Liverpool, Arne Slot and Sipke Hulshoff have been charged following the Premier League fixture between the clubs on Wednesday, 12 February.

“It is alleged that both clubs failed to ensure their players and/or technical area occupants did not behave in an improper and/or provocative way following the final whistle.

“The Liverpool manager allegedly acted in an improper manner and/or used insulting and/or abusive words and/or behaviour towards both the match referee and an assistant referee after the match had finished.

“It is alleged that Liverpool’s assistant manager acted in an improper manner and/or used insulting and/or abusive words and/or behaviour towards a match official, which led to his dismissal. It is further alleged that he acted in an improper manner and/or used insulting and/or abusive words and/or behaviour towards a match official after being sent off. Everton, Liverpool, Arne Slot and Sipke Hulshoff have until next Wednesday, 19 February, to provide their respective responses.”

What happens now?

Liverpool now have three working days to appeal the decision, which means Slot will be in charge of Sunday’s Premier League fixture against Wolverhampton Wanderers at Anfield. But with Slot already serving a one-match touchline ban this season, having accrued three yellow cards in the league, his case could be deemed as ‘non-standard’ per FA rules and could face an extended suspension if he is found guilty.

Should the Reds appeal the charge then the FA have until ‘by close of play on the third business day following the club’s reply’. A hearing heard by an independent commission will then take place ‘at the earliest opportunity but no later than 10 business days after the FA’s response to the club’s reply’.

In theory, it is a process that could drag on for another couple of weeks. Liverpool face Wolves on Sunday before travelling to Aston Villa on Wednesday 19 February. They then have a big clash against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday 23 February and face Newcastle United at Anfield on Wednesday 26 February. Due to Liverpool exiting the FA Cup, they are without a fixture the weekend beginning Friday 28 February before facing Southampton on Saturday 8 March. The Carabao Cup final against Newcastle at Wembley is scheduled for Sunday 16 March.

When Wolves striker Matheus Cunha was sent-off after a 2-1 loss to Ipswich Town on 14 December, he was not given a two-game ban until 31 December.

Touchline bans are not competition-specific. Slot’s previous suspension was for three bookings in the league yet he was not allowed to be in the dugout for a 2-1 win over Southampton in the Carabao Cup quarter-final in December. He instead watched the game from the St Mary’s press box.

What Slot said

Slot admitted that emotions got the better of him after the Everton draw and, in hindsight, would not have reacted the way he did. That suggests he may take his punishment rather than appeal - so a potential extended touchline ban could come before the Carabao Cup final - but may be in place for league games against Manchester City and Newcastle.

The Anfield supremo said: “I think what happened was that the extra time, the additional five minutes that ended up being eight, a lot happened and the emotions got the better of me. If I look back at it, I would love to do it differently. I'm hoping to do [it] differently next time as well. What exactly has been said or what has happened, I just told you there is an ongoing process and I don't want to disturb that.”