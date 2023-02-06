Liverpool ‘could try’ to sign La Liga ace as midfielder rejects new contract offer

Latest Liverpool news and rumours to start the week as they look to get back to winning ways

Liverpool are having a tough spell at the moment and will be eager to turn their form around. The Reds were thumped 3-0 away at Wolves over the weekend.

Next up is an away trip to Goodison Park to face Everton next Monday. In the meantime, here is a look at some of the latest news and rumours coming out of the club...

Target eyed

Liverpool are reportedly eyeing a summer move for Athletic Bilbao midfielder Oihan Sancet. According to Spanish news outlet Fichajes, they ‘could try’ and lure the highly-rated 22-year-old to Anfield at the end of this season.

However, big spending Chelsea have also been mentioned as a potential suitor as they look to continue their fierce recruitment drive, whilst Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich are also believed to be in the frame. The former Spain youth international has scored eight goals so far this season in La Liga.

Latest on linked-midfielder

Chelsea’s Mason Mount, who has been linked with a switch to Anfield, is facing an uncertain long-term future at Stamford Bridge. The Daily Mail claim he has ‘rejected’ an offer of a new deal by the Blues as it fell way below what some of his teammates are on.

