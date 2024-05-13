Liverpool 'could use Arne Slot' to seal signing of 15-goal midfielder this summer
The summer transfer window is approaching and Liverpool are forecast to make a number of key changes to their squad. With Jurgen Klopp now just days away from his final match as manager, a new era is dawning on Anfield and the squad he has built over the last nine years could start to disperse.
Three players are due to leave the club at the end of the season upon the expiration of their contracts, and others including Mohamed Salah, Luis Díaz and Darwin Núñez have attracted interest from other clubs. How many players will leave Anfield remains uncertain but regardless of those outgoing, Liverpool have been eyeing up new recruits as they prepare for this new era.
Feyenoord manager Arne Slot is expected to take over from Klopp next season and the reports on the rumour mill are already suggesting who his first signings could be. The Reds have reportedly been interested in Atalanta midfielder Teun Koopmeiners, and Slot could play a key role in seeing his move to Merseyside.
That’s according to Italian outlet Tutto Juve (via Football365), who have reported that Liverpool will ‘battle it out’ with Atalanta’s Serie A rivals Juventus for the Dutchman’s signature over the coming months. However, it is believed that the arrival of Slot will be the ‘determining factor’ in luring Koopmeiners to Anfield.
The report says that the Dutch manager could ‘convince’ the midfielder that a move to Liverpool is the ‘right choice’ and his presence at the hilt of the club could give the Reds a ‘big advantage’ in their pursuit of Koopmeiners.
It also claims that Atalanta could lower their transfer fee expectations to the region of €45-50 million (£39-43m) in order to let their star midfielder leave this summer, having originally been looking for €60 million (£51.5m). It’s no surprise that Koopmeiners has turned a lot of heads this season, with an impressive 15 goals and seven assists across all competitions.
The 26-year-old is an attacking midfielder by trade by has played more centrally and in the No.6 role for Atalanta this season, as well as an appearance at right-wing.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.