Liverpool have now lost six of their last seven games in all competitions

The unravelling of Liverpool’s season continued this week after they were dumped out of the Carabao Cup at Anfield at the hands of Crystal Palace.

Their recent win over Eintracht Frankfurt in the Champions League temporarily stopped what had become free fall for the Reds. However, with another two defeats on the board since, results are plummeting once again.

Liverpool have lost six of their last seven fixtures and have now lost a chance of winning a trophy this season. It’s difficult to say it was an evening of similar misfortune for the Reds, as the team who stepped out at Anfield were almost unrecognisable from Arne Slot’s usual choices.

Arne Slot criticised for major Liverpool starting 11 reshuffle

Jamie Redknapp criticised Slot’s decision to make ten major changes from Liverpool’s last outing. The pundit admitted he ‘didn’t believe for one second’ the team Slot fielded would beat the in-form Crystal Palace.

The manager has defended his decision, telling Sky Sports: “Everybody can have [their] opinion about it but with the squad we have - maybe 15, 16 first-team players available - this is the choice I've made.”

However, despite there seemingly being concerns over his team’s fitness levels, the team Slot put together to face the Eagles looked almost self-destructive, rather than cautionary.

Liverpool’s nightmare outing against Crystal Palace

With Federico Chiesa as the centre-forward and two teenagers supporting him on the wings, Liverpool were no real threat to Crystal Palace in attack. Despite starting fairly well, gaps started to show in the Reds formation, chances were squandered and communication seemed non-existent at times.

After trailing 1-0 at the break, injecting reliable players into the mix could have helped turn the game around. However, Slot did not have the likes of Hugo Ekitike, Mohamed Salah or Cody Gakpo to call upon.

In fact, not one senior name was featured on the list of substitutes. Youth players like Keyrol Figueroa and Michael Laffey, who are yet to make a single first team appearance, were included. The average age of Slot’s bench against Crystal Palace was 19.4 years old. Kaide Gordon and Tommy Pilling were the oldest among the subs, both aged 21.

Combined, Slot’s bench now has just 13 senior appearances between them after the Palace game. Four came on as substitutes, meaning five names from that bench are still yet to earn their senior debut.

The unsuccessful changes involved Amara Nallo, Wellity Lucky, Trent Kone-Doherty and Gordon coming on, while Andy Robertson and Alexis Mac Allister made way. These changes left just Joe Gomez and Wataru Endo on the pitch as experienced figures, with doubts still hanging over new boy Milos Kerkez’s performances this season.

Nallo was shown a red card, marking his second sending off in as many appearances for the senior Reds. At just 18, the defender has played a mere 16 minutes of senior football for Liverpool and has been sent off twice in that time.

Not only did Slot essentially snooker himself by leaving no reliable options to call upon to turn the game around, he put huge pressure on young and unproven players against a tough opponent. This was no easy match - Crystal Palace have been a thorn in Liverpool’s side this season and they were never going to be a simple opponent to take on.

With the Reds now seventh in the Premier League table, they are in no position to throw away a game, in any tournament. The team are in needs of wins right now and Slot had essentially already waved a white flag to Palace before a ball had been kicked. Whether the tactics were to protect the senior players’ fitness or not, the decision to omit any reliable figure from the bench very much seemed like the boss had accepted defeat before even trying.