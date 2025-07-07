Arne Slot looks on ahead of a Liverpool match | Getty Images

Liverpool have been told a proposed player-swap deal with these rivals may not wash.

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool are working on their next summer deal following an extremely fruitful start to the transfer window.

After breaking the bank to sign Florian Wirtz in a club record deal, the Premier League champions have well and truly shown they mean business this year. The Reds have also bolstered their full-back positions with the additions of Jeremie Frimpong and Milos Kerkez.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liverpool are still on the market for a new centre-back, though. While Virgil van Dijk is set to remain at Anfield, there remains uncertainty around the futures of Ibrahima Konate and Joe Gomez.

Liverpool want to sign Marc Guehi

Marc Guehi is a player who has been on Liverpool’s radar for a while now. They are searching for a potential partner for Van Dijk, with it becoming increasingly more likely they may sell Konate.

The France international is now into the final 12 months of his contract and talks of a new deal are not getting anywhere so far. To avoid losing him for free next summer, Liverpool could be forced to cash in.

This opens the door to new centre-back options, especially with Jarell Quansah now at Bayer Leverkusen and reports suggesting Gomez could also move on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Similar to Konate, Guehi’s deal with Crystal Palace expires next year and Liverpool can work on bringing him in for a cut price. A player-swap deal, which would work out hugely in Liverpool’s favour, has been mentioned by former scout Mick Brown but he has waved away the likelihood of it happening.

Liverpool and Crystal Palace swap deal ruled out

Brown, who was the chief scout at Manchester United, has mentioned how Palace’s interest in Ben Doak could spark the idea of a player-swap deal. However, considering reports that the Eagles’ previously valued Guehi at £80 million, they may feel like they are getting done out of a bigger deal.

“I’m sure a swap is something Liverpool would like to do. They want to sign Guehi and Palace are interested in Doak, so on the face of it, it might make sense for the two players to switch clubs,” Brown told Football Insider.

“It won’t be as easy as that, though, because the value isn’t there for Palace. Liverpool want £30 million if they’re going to sell Doak, so they could say to Palace ‘we’ll give you £30 million plus Doak’ and value that as a £60 million deal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But from a Palace point of view, if they don’t think he’s worth £30 million, the deal doesn’t make sense.

“Palace don’t want to come out of that deal on the losing side. They would rather take £50 million up front because then it’s money in the bank. They can go out and sign somebody like Doak or another attacking target with that money.

“I think they’ve got the stronger hand because ultimately it’s Liverpool who want Guehi, so Palace can demand whatever they want for him.”