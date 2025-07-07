Liverpool 'would like to do' ideal player-swap transfer with Premier League rivals but doubt raised over move
Liverpool are working on their next summer deal following an extremely fruitful start to the transfer window.
After breaking the bank to sign Florian Wirtz in a club record deal, the Premier League champions have well and truly shown they mean business this year. The Reds have also bolstered their full-back positions with the additions of Jeremie Frimpong and Milos Kerkez.
Liverpool are still on the market for a new centre-back, though. While Virgil van Dijk is set to remain at Anfield, there remains uncertainty around the futures of Ibrahima Konate and Joe Gomez.
Liverpool want to sign Marc Guehi
Marc Guehi is a player who has been on Liverpool’s radar for a while now. They are searching for a potential partner for Van Dijk, with it becoming increasingly more likely they may sell Konate.
The France international is now into the final 12 months of his contract and talks of a new deal are not getting anywhere so far. To avoid losing him for free next summer, Liverpool could be forced to cash in.
This opens the door to new centre-back options, especially with Jarell Quansah now at Bayer Leverkusen and reports suggesting Gomez could also move on.
Similar to Konate, Guehi’s deal with Crystal Palace expires next year and Liverpool can work on bringing him in for a cut price. A player-swap deal, which would work out hugely in Liverpool’s favour, has been mentioned by former scout Mick Brown but he has waved away the likelihood of it happening.
Liverpool and Crystal Palace swap deal ruled out
Brown, who was the chief scout at Manchester United, has mentioned how Palace’s interest in Ben Doak could spark the idea of a player-swap deal. However, considering reports that the Eagles’ previously valued Guehi at £80 million, they may feel like they are getting done out of a bigger deal.
“I’m sure a swap is something Liverpool would like to do. They want to sign Guehi and Palace are interested in Doak, so on the face of it, it might make sense for the two players to switch clubs,” Brown told Football Insider.
“It won’t be as easy as that, though, because the value isn’t there for Palace. Liverpool want £30 million if they’re going to sell Doak, so they could say to Palace ‘we’ll give you £30 million plus Doak’ and value that as a £60 million deal.
“But from a Palace point of view, if they don’t think he’s worth £30 million, the deal doesn’t make sense.
“Palace don’t want to come out of that deal on the losing side. They would rather take £50 million up front because then it’s money in the bank. They can go out and sign somebody like Doak or another attacking target with that money.
“I think they’ve got the stronger hand because ultimately it’s Liverpool who want Guehi, so Palace can demand whatever they want for him.”
