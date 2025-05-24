Oliver Glasner, Manager of Crystal Palace, talks to Arne Slot, Manager of Liverpool, prior to the Premier League match between Crystal Palace FC and Liverpool FC at Selhurst Park on October 05, 2024 in London, England. | Getty Images

One smart piece of business could solve multiple problems for Liverpool and Crystal Palace this summer.

There will be celebration in the air at Anfield on Sunday, and not only for the home side as Liverpool host Crystal Palace in a final-day encounter before the Premier League season comes to a close.

The Reds secured a second Premier League title almost a month ago now, and have spent the month of May preparing for a busy summer of business with multiple deals already close to completion.

As for the Eagles, the club have spent an unforgettable week celebrating the first ever major trophy of the club’s 119-year history courtesy of an Eberechi Eze winner against Manchester City which brought FA Cup glory for Oliver Glasner’s side. Palace also secured their highest-ever Premier League points total by surpassing the 50-point mark against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Tuesday night.

Rarely will an end-of-season game have been contested between two Premier League sides so overjoyed by memorable campaigns, both looking to put on a show to see out the season in style ahead of further well-earned time for celebration at the final whistle. But when the dust settles and the party dies down, there may be business to be done between the two clubs.

Liverpool and Crystal Palace could engage in a swap deal this summer

With both clubs looking to bring in defensive reinforcements this summer transfer window, a potential swap deal could be on the cards which would benefit both parties.

Arne Slot and Liverpool are on the hunt for a new centre-back amidst continued uncertainty regarding the contract situation of regular starter Ibrahima Konaté, and Palace’s own situation could play right into their hands if a deal can be done involving Marc Guéhi. The Eagles captain is out of contract in just over 12 months’ time and with a new deal looking unlikely, Palace may be forced to cash in this summer or risk losing him for nothing next year.

The Reds have an ace to play in potential negotiations in the shape of Kostas Tsimikas. The Greek will likely look to leave this summer if Milos Kerkez arrives from Bournemouth, and left-back could be a position of need for Palace if they are unable to sign Tyrick Mitchell to a new contract. The Selhurst Park academy graduate sees his current deal expire on 30 June, which would open the door for the arrival of Tsimikas.

If Liverpool were to offer Tsimikas plus cash for Guéhi, Palace could be tempted to sell as it would solve two of their problems in one go - while also doing the same for the Reds.

What Guéhi could add to Liverpool

England international Guéhi has been one of the Premier League’s stand-out defenders in the past couple of seasons, and has been touted for a big move away ever since he shone for the Three Lions at Euro 2024. Still just 24 years old, Guéhi has made 155 appearances for Palace since joining for £19.6m from Chelsea in 2021. Guéhi has been linked with Liverpool in addition to Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur, but the inclusion of Tsimikas in a deal could give the Reds the advantage in negotiations.

Particularly in the event where Konaté leaves, Guéhi would be a perfect replacement. Quick in recovery, aggressive but measured in the tackle and comfortable playing out from the back, Guéhi has all the qualities required for a top modern centre-half. In the event where Konaté stays, the addition of Guéhi would give Arne Slot three of Europe’s best centre-backs at his disposal in addition to other options such as Jarell Quansah, giving the Reds the best possible opportunity to fight on all fronts in Slot’s second season at the club.