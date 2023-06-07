Whenever a transfer window approaches, the headlines are flooded with stories linking clubs to high profile players and their plans to splash eye-watering amounts of cash. Of course, this summer is no different and there is already plenty of big money transfer talk both in and outside of the Premier League.

Liverpool are no strangers to spending big on new recruits either and one of their star players is in fact up there as one of the most valuable players in the world right now. With information put together by Football Observatory, we’ve listed the top 21 most expensive footballers, including Liverpool’s star and plenty of players from their rival clubs. Are there any surprising names in here?