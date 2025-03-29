Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The future of Darwin Nunez continues to gather a lot of attention.

Liverpool are expected to make a number of changes to their squad this summer, regardless of whether they win the Premier League or not. Several exit rumours have been doing the rounds since the start of the year, and some in particular are looking increasingly likely.

While the majority of the attention has been on Trent Alexander-Arnold this week, Darwin Nunez’s future has also been heavily speculated. Plenty of recent reports have suggested the Uruguayan’s time at Anfield is up, having struggled to live up to the record fee Liverpool forked out in 2022.

Frustrations among fans have been building as a result of Nunez’s often disappointing performances. While he has popped up with some important goals this season, particularly his stoppage time match-winning brace against Brentford, he has struggled to secure a regular staring position under Arne Slot.

Liverpool ‘would encourage’ Darwin Nunez summer sale

As exit rumours continue to surround Nunez, who remains under contract until 2028, Saudi Arabia have re-emerged on the radar as a potential destination. Pro League have been attempting to sign Liverpool players for years now, with the first batch including Roberto Firmino and Jordan Henderson.

Since then, Mohamed Salah has been the main target, with Virgil van Dijk, Alisson and Nunez cropping up on their interest list as well. Now, according to journalist Duncan Castles, a deal with Saudi Arabia would be something Liverpool are willing to strike.

Speaking on The Transfers Podcast, Castles said: “Liverpool would be happy if the Saudis came in and would encourage a move for Nunez. They would like to get some kind of significant return on the initial £62.5 million that they paid Benfica three years ago.

“From the Saudi perspective, [Nunez] still has that ability to be a name within the Saudi game and to deliver goals with his physicality. Interestingly, I’m told that his girlfriend, Lorena Manas, who is the ex-wife of former Barcelona player Aleix Vidal, has been working with agents to explore opportunities elsewhere. So it looks like this is both sides pushing against the same door with Nunez, or at least Nunez’s partner, encouraging him to look for a move and Liverpool happy to sell the player with a strong, affluent potential buyer in Saudi Arabia.”

Darwin Nunez joked about Saudi Arabia move

Saudi Arabia is a destination made attractive due to the sheer amount of money on offer in the form of both transfer fees and wages. This has now become common knowledge even among the players.

While talking about who drives the best car at Liverpool, Diaz commented that Nunez must earn ‘big money’ as he owns multiple cars. The Uruguayan replied that he needs ‘more money’, while winking at the camera before whispering to the host behind his hand ‘come on Saudi’.