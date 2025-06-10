Liverpool could sell three first team players to raise funds for a potential striker signing

Arne Slot is willing to listen to offers for three first team players as he continues to mould the Liverpool squad in his image.

The former Feyenoord boss made very few changes to the team he inherited from Jurgen Klopp in his first two transfer windows with Federico Chiesa being the only first team addition alongside goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili, who was immediately sent out on loan back to Valencia before linking up with his new team-mates.

However, despite winning the league title in his first season, Slot is now seeking plenty of first team additions after assessing which players he believes should be part of his long-term plans moving forward.

After losing Trent Alexander-Arnold to Real Madrid, he’s already bolstered the right-back addition position with the signing of Jeremie Frimpong, and is edging closer to deals for potential club-record arrival Florian Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen along with talented young Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez.

Liverpool are prepared to make triple sale

If Liverpool are successful with their pursuit of Milos Kerkez and Florian Wirtz while also factoring in the £29.4m spent on Jeremie Frimpong, Arne Slot’s spending spree will be somewhere in the region of £200m.

This could leave the club needing to sell a few key individuals to ensure that they are not in danger of reaching PSR rules in future transfer windows.

As such, The Athletic reports that Liverpool could cash in on three individuals that have played a combined 54 Premier League games under the Dutchman in Darwin Nunez, Kostas Tsimikas and Federico Chiesa.

Uruguayan forward Nunez played the most of that trio with 30 league appearances, but struggled to get anywhere near his best form last term, with the majority of his appearances coming from the subs bench.

The former Benfica man cost Liverpool a deal worth up to £85m but could be sold for a fair share less to raise funds for an incoming striker, with Victor Osimhen of Napoli and Hugo Ekitike of Eintracht Frankfurt both being linked.

Saudi side Al-Hilal are seen as a likely suitor for Nunez as per Mail Spor t , although it remains to be seen whether they will meet Liverpool’s reported £70m valuation.

Tsimikas made 18 league appearances and has been a solid utility player over the years under both Slot and Jurgen Klopp. However, with Milos Kerkez seemingly being bound for Anfield, it seems unlikely that the Greek international will get sufficient gametime with Andrew Robertson also sitting ahead of him in the pecking order.

What’s gone wrong for Federico Chiesa?

Federico Chiesa’s stint at Anfield has perhaps been the strangest of all the trio that Liverpool have recently made available.

The Italian, who played a defining role in Italy’s Euro 2020 win, was seen as something of a coup when he became Slot’s first signing for £12.5m, but has struggled to get on the pitch all together with only six league appearances. He scored just once all season for the Reds, with that goal being a consolation in a 2-1 Carabao Cup final defeat to Newcastle.

Chiesa sustained a muscle injury early into his spell with Liverpool and had to wait until January to make just his second league appearance for the Reds while his first full start in the top-flight didn’t come until a 3-2 loss to Brighton.

The Italian is primarily a right-winger and struggled to get near the form of Player of the Season Mohamed Salah in his few outings for Liverpool, including a 1-0 loss to Plymouth in the FA Cup and a 3-2 defeat to PSV in the Champions League.

Overall, a combination of injury issues and performances have derailed Chiesa’s first season at Anfield and it appears increasingly unlikely fans will see a second season.