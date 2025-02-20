Liverpool were held to a 2-2 draw against Aston Villa on Monday night

Liverpool dropped more points in the Premier League title race on Wednesday night as they were held to a 2-2 draw against Aston Villa. It was the Reds’ third game in a week after the Merseyside derby with Everton was played on February 12, having seen the original date postponed.

They beat Wolves 2-1 at a nervy Anfield on Sunday before heading to Villa Park. The fixture was initially scheduled for the same weekend as the Carabao Cup final, so it was moved forward with Liverpool set to face Newcastle Unites at Wembley next month.

Liverpool took the lead against Villa through Mohamed Salah but then had to come from 2-1 down after conceding twice in the latter stages of the second half. Trent Alexander-Arnold grabbed the equaliser as his shot deflected beyond Emi Martinez. Soon after Liverpool had a golden chance to win the game but Darwin Nunez fired the ball over an open goal from a few yards out.

Nunez criticised by Ashton and Fowler

Former West Ham United striker Dean Ashton tore into Nunez on talkSPORT during the game, as he said: "It's such a simple finish and you're an elite level footballer. Do your job and just put that in the net.”

Meanwhile, former Liverpool striker Robbie Fowler - who was no stranger to finding the net during his playing days - delivered a brutal assessment. He said on TNT Sports: "It's a bad miss, it's a really bad miss, probably up there with one of the worst we've seen this year.”

He added: "People worry about Darwin Nunez... he doesn't think about the game enough. If you're struggling for confidence, you've got to go back to basics, you've got to get the ball, you've got to touch it and you've got to give it five yards. You don't look and dally on the ball waiting for someone to make the run so you can play an unbelievable pass, play the simple things. You always need to go back to basics and do the simplicity of being a footballer, what got you into the position of being a professional footballer."

Is Nunez’s time up at Liverpool?

After joining the Reds in a deal worth up to £85m from Benfica back in the summer of 2022, Nunez has been afforded plenty of patience from Liverpool fans. The forward has had some big moments after scoring stoppage-time winners against Newcastle United, Nottingham Forest and most recently Brentford. However, his tally of missed chances continues to rise and he is not scoring enough goals to compensate. Since moving to the Premier League has has scored 24 goals while missing 51 big chances.

The striker was the subject of interest from the Saudi Pro League in January but remained at Anfield. A number of Liverpool supporters expressed their dismay with Nunez on social media while ex-Villa man Gabby Agbonlahor expressed his belief that Nunez will leave in the summer.

He said on talkSPORT: “That’s the problem, and I think Liverpool fans do love him, but they’ll understand that in January a Saudi team put a big bid in that Liverpool rejected, but I’m sure in the summer he will leave, for sure.”