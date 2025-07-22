Virgil van Dijk's future remains uncertain as Liverpool contract progress continues | Getty Images

Liverpool are on the verge of signing Hugo Ekitike but Darwin Nunez has shown he isn’t going to leave without a fight.

In elite sport there is little to choose between the best physically with the top two inches, notoriously the deciding factor between winners and the also rans.

Football is no different with Liverpool having a great example of how important confidence can be in terms of how a player thrives under pressure or struggles to live up to expectations.

With only seven goals last season, Darwin Nunez looked a shadow of the player who the Reds signed for £70m at a time when that price tag was seen as a potential bargain for a player tipped for the very top.

What did Virgil van Dijk say about facing Darwin Nunez?

Nunez has already rejected the chance to move to Saudi Arabia which means that Liverpool could go into the season with the Uruguay international as one of their striking options. With a goal against Preston in the opening pre-season friendly followed by a 14-minute hat-trick against Stoke City, could Slot see a return of the player who once drew the highest of praise from a defender who has faced the best in the game?

Prior to his move to Liverpool, Nunez had built a growing reputation across Europe for being physical but also clinical, a devastating mix of pace, intensity and quality. With 26 goals in 28 league games for Benfica he looked set to tear up the Premier League and take his game to the next level.

Virgil van Dijk, via Planet Football, has previously said he hated playing against Nunez and ranked him as highly as the best in the world: “I’ve played against Sergio Aguero, who is obviously unbelievable,” Van Dijk stated when asked about his toughest opponent. “[Lionel] Messi, arguably the best player in the history of football, in my opinion.

“[Kylian] Mbappe is different quick. It’s a different type of striker we face who is doing well in the name of [Erling] Haaland, also Darwin [Nunez].

“He’s a bit similar, very direct and quick, tall and strong. It’s quite difficult to play against those guys.”

How did Nunez’s former manager describe him?

Another fan is Leonardo Ramos who had Nunez as a youngster in Uruguay: “He has a similar style to Cavani, but it seems to me that Darwin is faster and more powerful,” the former Penarol manager told La Pagina also via Planet Football.

“He is much more explosive and apart from that explosiveness he obviously showed incredible goal-scoring ability. He has two parts, he is half and half between Suarez and Cavani.

“He has the power that Suarez had to go for it all, to go to the clash and fight with the rival. He also has the part of Cavani, of being a much more athletic player, more physical, more intelligent. I think he is a combination of those two things.”

What Nunez is capable of and what he has been showing recently isn’t a physical problem, he has hardly missed a game since signing from Benfica, it is mental. Maybe the arrival of Ekitike, a fresh start and the confidence of starting pre-season with a bang is all he needs to fulfil his potential. If he is given the chance.