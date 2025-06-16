BRIGHTON, ENGLAND - MAY 19: (SUN OUT, SUN ON SUNDAY OUT) Arne Slot, Manger of Liverpool, looks on prior to the Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion FC and Liverpool FC at Amex Stadium on May 19, 2025 in Brighton, England. (Photo by Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Liverpool stopped this Anfield ace from entering talks with other clubs during the winter transfer window.

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool are turning up the heat when it comes to their summer spending but they are also opening the door to multiple existing players.

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Caoimhin Kelleher have already departed, while rumours continue to surround other Anfield stars. Darwin Nunez could well be one of the next players out the door, as speculation over his future continues to rise.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nunez has been linked with an exit since the winter window, where he reportedly had his chance to start a new chapter away from Merseyside. An exit did not come to fruition but the Uruguayan’s situation could be turning into a full circle experience.

Darwin Nunez Liverpool exit latest

According to Football Insider’s Pete O’Rourke, Nunez has the option of two potential destinations this summer as Liverpool open themselves up for offers for the Uruguayan. Saudi Arabia remain keen on signing Nunez, while Atletico Madrid are also in the picture.

“Al-Hilal, we know there’s a desire for them to bring in a number nine. They’ve been frustrated in their attempts to sign Victor Osimhen and they wanted a big marquee signing before the Club World Cup, which they haven’t been able to do,” O’Rourke said.

“Liverpool are open to offers for Darwin Nunez because he doesn’t figure in Arne Slot’s plans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s not just Al-Hilal, there are other Saudi Pro League clubs looking at the Uruguayan. There will also be European interest in Darwin Nunez, Atletico Madrid are one of the clubs who are believed to be interested in signing him.

“Liverpool are holding out for the highest offer they can get, then they can use those funds for their own transfer plans.

“Right now, Nunez’s future is looking like it’s away from Anfield and it’s a case of whether he is interested in the Saudi Pro League or if he prefers to stay in Europe.”

What has Darwin Nunez said about Saudi Arabia?

Another Football Insider report from March claimed that Nunez wanted to leave Liverpool during the winter window but the club blocked him from having conversations with potential suitors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Al-Hilal have been in the picture for a while now and were willing to ‘pay huge money’ to sign Nunez halfway through the season. The 25-year-old was said to be left ‘unhappy’ over Liverpool denying a January move but the report at the time mentioned the Reds would likely entertain offers once the campaign closed.

Nunez has already hinted previously he would be open to a move to Saudi Arabia. Earlier this year, he appeared on an episode of ‘Teammates’ by Pro:Direct Soccer alongside Luis Diaz, where the two started discussing money.

It’s no secret clubs in Saudi Arabia have been offering mammoth transfer fees and wage packages over the last few years, and Nunez is also aware of this.

In the video, the Liverpool duo were asked who drives the best car out of their teammates. Diaz revealed Nunez owns multiple cars and suggested he must earn ‘big money’. The Uruguayan then hit back by saying he needed ‘more money’ while winking at those behind the camera.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After the host told him to score more goals to earn his bonuses, Nunez laughed and whispered behind his hand: “Come on Saudi” as Diaz also burst out laughing.

If it’s more cash Nunez is after, then a move to Saudi Arabia would make a lot of sense. Al-Hilal, who had prepared a big offer in the winter, are still interested in his signature, which could present an ideal move for all involved this window.