Darwin Nunez is likely to leave Liverpool this summer, according to reports. | Getty Images

Liverpool are targeting Victor Osimhen and a swap deal could make a lot of sense.

Liverpool have done so much work early in the transfer window that all that is left for Arne Slot and his team is to fine tune the squad.

The process of bringing players into Anfield before seeing others leave should make things easier and will avoid the last minute signings and desperation that so often can cost clubs a fortune.

There isn’t a long list of players who Slot will be desperate to get rid of, however, the name at the top is Darwin Nunez given how much difference a striker who can score more than seven goals would make to a Premier League winning team.

Speculation has been rife with Al Hilal wanting to take Darwin to Saudi Arabia, however, there could be another option that suits both the player and club better.

Swap deals are a rarity in the modern game but picking up the phone to Napoli should be considered. They want to sell Victor Osimhen, Liverpool want to sell Darwin. The maths makes a lot of sense.

Osimhen is keen to move to a big club and, according to David Ornstein of The Athletic, Nunez would prefer a similar sort of transfer rather than heading to Saudi Arabia: “There is, meanwhile, a possible departure from Merseyside in the form of Darwin Nunez. Al Hilal contacted Liverpool about the Uruguay striker on Monday and the Saudi Pro League team were made aware about the conditions of a move.

“Liverpool rejected a proposal worth €70m from Al Nassr in January and that sets a minimum bar if an exit is to materialise. Nunez is thought to favour staying in Europe — Spain and Italy being a priority. Atletico Madrid are among those considering the forward.”

Why Liverpool should be Osimhen their No.1 striker target

Darwin isn’t a bad player, but he has got himself into a cycle of missing chances to the extent that the statistics record him squandering nearly exactly one big chance every game, a rate that is unsustainable for an elite level striker.

This doesn’t mean that he can’t replicate the sort of form that saw Liverpool pay Benfica £85m for his services when he was one of the most sought after young strikers in Europe.

On his day, he has everything, and going into a new club without the burden of expectation could make the difference. Romelu Lukaku has led the line for the Serie A champions and Darwin might be seen as a possible long-term successor.

What Osimhen, who has been named as a £63m Liverpool target, would do is guaranteed goals and also a proven ability to handle pressure from his time at Napoli and from last season at Galatasaray.

With most of the summer business already completed, there is time to make sure that Liverpool start next season with the right striker leading the line.