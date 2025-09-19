'Fantastic' - Liverpool are in 'better position' than last year, former player says

Liverpool boss Arne Slot, Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Liverpool have made a perfect start to the new Premier League season under Arne Slot

Liverpool are back in Premier League action this weekend as they look to keep their momentum going. They face a home clash against rivals Everton. The Reds won 1-0 away at Burnley in their last league outing courtesy of Mo Salah’s dramatic late penalty at Turf Moor.

Arne Slot’s men then beat Atletico Madrid 3-2 last time out in the Champions League. Salah, Andy Robertson and Virgil van Dijk got their goals against the La Liga side. The latter scored a late winner as the Merseyside outfit struck near the death again.

Former Liverpool man David James impressed by the Reds

Former Liverpool goalkeeper David James has heaped praise on his ex-club after their ‘fantastic’ start to the new season. They have won all four of their league fixtures so far against AFC Bournemouth, Newcastle United, Arsenal and Burnley. The Reds are aiming to win the title again.

James has said, as per Esports Bets: “With regards to Liverpool, again, taking Burnley out of the equation because they weren't playing against them last season, but the corresponding first three games... They drew against Arsenal last year too. I think they're actually plus four because I think they drew two of the corresponding games.

“So Liverpool are actually in a much better position against the equivalent teams this season than they were last season. You had the game against Burnley and I mean, yes, it's a fantastic start. But I think when you look at Mo Salah's influence, he hasn't had the kind of influence that he would have had last season. You could take any four game sort of patch. I'm sure his numbers will be considerably down. Maybe there was a spell just just during Ramadan where Mo went off the boil a little bit towards the end of last season.

“But generally speaking, I think there's a lot of talent trying to find its way. (Hugo) Ekitike one moment or (Florian) Wirtz another moment. Cody Gakpo is getting a lot more game starts now and all these players are kind of trying to fit into the positions in a good way. I think Mo's kind of been left possibly a little bit out of that, again, in a good way because Liverpool are winning and I think once they find their true groove rather than the one-nil wins, you'll end up seeing much more emphatic wins.”

Liverpool eyeing momentum

Liverpool will be eager to keep their momentum going for as long as possible. They are finding ways to win games which is proving to be a useful characteristic to have. The Reds will be looking to maintain their form against Everton on Saturday and pick up another three points.

Slot was picked as their head coach last year after Jurgen Klopp’s exit. Prior to his move, he caught the eye in Holland with Feyenoord. The Dutchman has since adapted well to life in England and has become a popular figure among his current supporters.

Liverpool were busy on the transfer front over the summer and significantly freshened up their ranks. They swooped to sign the likes of Jeremie Frimpong, Florian Wirtz and Hugo Ekitike from the Bundesliga, whilst Milos Kerkez also arrived to provide competition at left-back for Robertson. Prolific striker Alexander Isak then arrived later in the window from Newcastle and has injected some serious firepower into their attacking department.