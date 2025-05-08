Arne Slot, Manger of Liverpool, celebrates the teams victory and confirmation of winning the Premier League title after the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield on April 27, 2025 in Liverpool, England. | Getty Images

Liverpool are preparing for a major squad overhaul this summer under Arne Slot

Liverpool are preparing for their first home game since being crowned Premier League champions as Arsenal visit Anfield this weekend. The Reds clinched the title against the Gunners’ North London rivals Tottenham Hotspur at the end of April.

Arne Slot’s men made the trip to Chelsea on Sunday as they were beaten 3-1 but the result was of little consequence to the travelling supporters who revelled in Liverpool’s status as Premier League champions. Arsenal head to Anfield after losing to Paris Saint-Germain in the semi-final of the Champions League. The French side have knocked out three English sides in the tournament after ending Liverpool’s campaign and beating Aston Villa in the last eight.

Liverpool and Arsenal have been the two main contenders for the Premier League title but Mikel Arteta’s men were unable to maintain any sort of consistency with the title set for Merseyside.

Despite winning the title, Liverpool are poised for a busy summer of transfers as Slot gets down to business.

Liverpool make shock offer to sign Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne

Liverpool have submitted a surprise offer to sign Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne on a free transfer, according to Gianluca DiMarzio and Sky Sports Italy. The news from Italy comes amid reports that Napoli are keen to sign the Belgian international and they hope his relationship with Romelu Lukaku can help get the deal done.

However, Liverpool World understands that De Bruyne’s family is settled in Manchester and he is reluctant to leave the Premier League. With the Reds making a contract offer to sign the 33-year-old, he will now weigh up the opportunity to remain in the top flight. He is reportedly on a massive £400,000 a week with City and would have to take a pay cut to join Liverpool.

The Reds have already handed out big wages in new contracts to Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah and despite Trent Alexander-Arnold rejecting a big payrise to remain with the club, Liverpool do not want to maintain De Bruyne’s current salary as they look to strengthen their squad elsewhere.

De Bruyne also has offers from the MLS and Saudi Arabia. One club no longer in the running is Inter Miami, who relinquished their option to hold talks with the player.

Pep Guardiola hails Kevin De Bruyne as ‘one of the greatest midfielders ever’

City boss Pep Guardiola has enjoyed plenty of success at the Etihad Stadium with De Bruyne a key figure in his team over the years. He has played 418 times for the Manchester outfit, scoring 108 goals and providing 177 assists.

“One of the greatest midfielders ever to have played in this country, and I think with Man City, there's no doubt,” said Guardiola after it was announced De Bruyne would leave City when his contract came to an end.

“Greatest or not the greatest, always you have to be careful with players that played at Maine Road, incredible players in the last 20/30 years in this club. But come on, there's no doubt he's one of the greatest for sure because of his consistency in important games, not important games, being there every three days all the time. There is no doubt.”

De Bruyne’s has already hinted at his desire to remain at the top level, as he revealed his surprise last month of not being offered a new deal by City. He said: "I have not had any offer the whole year, they just took a decision. Obviously, I was a bit surprised but I just have to accept it. Honestly, I still think I can perform at this level like I'm showing, but I understand clubs have to make decisions."