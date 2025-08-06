Liverpool boss Arne Slot. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Liverpool have sanctioned their latest transfer exit with a midfielder heading to Ligue 1

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool have confirmed that midfielder Tyler Morton has agreed terms with French club Olympique Lyonnais and completed a move to the Ligue 1 side.

He has signed a five-year contract at the Europa League outfit, ending a 15-year journey with the Reds. He arrived at Anfield at the age of seven and made his way through the academy ranks all the way to the senior team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 22-year-old made 14 appearances for the club, with his senior debut coming coming in September 2021 in a Carabao Cup clash against Norwich City. He also played in the Champions League, Premier League and Emirates FA Cup during the 2021-22 campaign.

Morton spent the following two seasons at Blackburn Rovers and Hull City in the Championship but remained with Liverpool last summer as Arne Slot wanted the midfielder for extra cover.

He made five appearances in all competitions across the 2024-25 campaign. He was the subject of interest from Middlesbrough last summer and Bayer Leverkusen in January. ESPN report the Reds have banked £15m from the player’s move while Fabrizio Romano has said a 20 per cent sell-on clause has also been agreed.

Arne Slot branded Tyler Morton as ‘quality player’

A private jet left Liverpool for Lyon on Monday, with Morton leaving Liverpool early this week to finalise his exit. While a number of youngsters left Liverpool on loan last summer, Slot explained his reasoning for keeping Morton at Anfield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said last autumn: “We can't let everybody go that doesn't play all the time – and there Tyler Morton is a good example of that. He's a quality, quality player, good enough to play everywhere around the league, but is in competition with so many good midfielders over here.”

With only five appearances to his name last term, Morton was set to struggle again for regular game time. The Reds have Wataru Endo and Ryan Gravenberch at the base of their midfield while young midfielder Stefan Bajcetic could also get more game time this term after heading out on loan to Red Bull Salzburg and Las Palmas last campaign.

Paul Joyce of The Times has also reported that 18-year-old Trey Nyoni - who signed a new long-term deal recently - is considered a “full time member of Liverpool’s first team set-up following a strong pre-season which continued against Athletic Bilbao.”

Tyler Morton exit pushes Liverpool summer sales close to £150m

Morton is one of several players who has now left Anfield this summer. The Reds have spent around £250m on new signings but Morton’s move to Lyon mean close to £150m has now been raised through sales.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The midfielder’s £15m exit follows Trent Alexander-Arnold’s £10m move to Real Madrid, Luis Diaz’s £65m switch to Bayern Munich, Caoimhin Kelleher’s £18m transfer to Brentford and Jarell Quansah’s £35m agreement with Bayer Leverkusen. Nathaniel Phillips has also made his permanent exit from the Reds to West Brom for £3m.

That totals £146m, making the Reds’ net spend just over £100m this summer which gives them room for further additions as they pursue Alexander Isak and a new centre-back. They could also have more players leave with Darwin Nunez and Harvey Elliott among those strongly linked with departures.