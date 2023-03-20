Liverpool dealt another injury blow as star man withdraws from international duty

The Liverpool star had been set to feature for Uruguay in friendly games with Japan and South Korea.

Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez has withdrawn from the Uruguay squad due to an injury and will now remain in Liverpool as he starts his recovery.

The summer signing from Benfica had been enjoying some strong form in recent weeks and was set to feature for his nation in friendly matches against Japan and South Korea.

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, he will no longer join up with Uruguay after Liverpool revealed he had picked up an injury, although the length of his abscene or the type of injury was not disclosed.

A club statement confirmed: “Darwin Nunez has withdrawn from international duty with Uruguay for the upcoming March international break.

“The Liverpool forward had been initially included in his nation’s squad for friendly fixtures against Japan and South Korea.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Nunez will now miss the games due to an injury, as confirmed by the Uruguayan Football Association, and will instead receive treatment at the AXA Training Centre.”

The striker has 14 goals and four assists in 33 games this season. He netted twice in the Reds’ famous 7-0 win over Manchester United earlier this month.

He missed two games after he suffered a dead leg in January which ruled him out of the 3-0 loss at Brighton and a 1-0 win over Wolves in the FA Cup. However, he returned swiftly and there will be hope his current injury proves as minor.

Advertisement