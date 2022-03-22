A look at all the latest Liverpool transfer news and rumours as Jurgen Klopp’s men await their return to Premier League action.

Liverpool now have a well-earned break from action having put themselves in a terrific position over recent weeks.

The Reds are now within touching distance of the Premier League summit, with the Carabao Cup already in the bag, and still in with a chance of winning the Champions League and the FA Cup.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jurgen Klopp’s men are flying, and in some ways, the international break could be an unwanted challenge to the Reds’ momentum.

In any case, Liverpool are in a fine position, and they can now take stock, while also doing some homework on potential signings ahead of next season.

And here we round up the latest transfer rumours.

Raphinha is being targeted by a number of clubs

Raphinha problem

Liverpool could have an issue in their race to sign in-demand Leeds United winger Raphinha.

Raphinha has been heavily linked with a move away from Elland Road this summer, with Leeds battling to survive in the Premier League.

The Reds have been linked, but according to Sport, Barcelona have made a €35million (£29.2m) offer, and that could put the La Liga giants ahead in the race.

Divock Origi offer

Liverpool star Divock Origi continues to attract attention ahead of his contract coming to an end this summer.

The much-loved striker is set to leave Anfield at the end of this season, likely to want regular football having played a supplementary role over recent years.

According to CalcioMercato, AC Milan are pushing to sign the Belgian on a ‘multi-year’ deal worth around €4million (£3.3million) net per year, and they are hoping to close the deal during the international break.

Paulo Dybala update

On Monday, it emerged that Juventus star Paulo Dybala could be headed for an exit at the end of his current contract, amid links with Liverpool.

And transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has now reported that as things stand, Dybala will not sign new terms ahead of his contract expiring this summer.