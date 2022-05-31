All the latest Liverpool transfer news and rumours as Jurgen Klopp looks to further improve his squad this summer.

Liverpool’s long and dramatic season has now drawn to a close.

It was a successful season for the Reds, even if it didn’t quite end in way they dreamed, with Jurgen Klopp’s men coming up short in the Premier League, while also losing the Champions League final.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The two domestic cup wins softened the blow for Liverpool, who were excellent this season, smashing the 100 goal barrier in terms of goals scored.

But the improvements can never stop, especially if the Reds want to keep pace with big-spending domestic rivals Manchester City.

With that in mind, we have rounded up all the latest transfer rumours surrounding Anfield:

Tchouameni blow

Liverpool now look set to miss out on Monaco midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni.

The Reds have been heavily linked with the Frenchman this summer, but they look set to be beaten to the punch by Real Madrid.

According to Diario AS’ front page, Tchouameni’s arrival at the Santiago Bernabeu is now ‘imminent’ after Los Blancos missed out on Kylian Mbappe.

Keita interest

Paris Saint-Germain are said to have turned to Liverpool star Naby Keita.

According to reports from Imedias.net in Keita’s home country, PSG want the midfielder to replace Gini Wijnaldum, who has struggled to adapt to French football.

It’s claimed PSG are ready to pay as much as £42.5million to get the deal done for Keita, but Liverpool are not likely to facilitate a move.

Tolisso opportunity

Liverpool were linked with a move for Bayern Munich star Corentin Tolisso earlier this year, and they may now have the perfect opportunity to land him.

The 27-year-old midfielder will leave Bayern at the end of his contract next month, and that means the Reds can sign him for free.

Though, Newcastle and Tottenham have also been credited with an interest in the France international.