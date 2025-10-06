Slot has been speaking about Chelsea | Getty Images

Concerns are rising at Anfield after Liverpool's latest defeat to Chelsea in the Premier League.

Further concerns have been raised over Liverpool’s ability to defend their Premier League title following their defeat to Chelsea at the weekend.

The Reds are now on a losing streak, having had the tables turned on them with stoppage time goals crushing their chances of a result in their last two games.

Liverpool are now second in the table after being leapfrogged by Arsenal, who have capitalised on their disappointing displays against Crystal Palace and Chelsea.

The Premier League champions spent a record-breaking amount of money on new signings over the summer, but the team are struggling to move through the gears and deliver convincing performances.

Florian Wirtz in particular has come under fire for his lack of direct goalscoring contributions. The £117 million signing is now nine games into the season with a goal or an assist in the Premier League or Champions League.

Liverpool ‘can’t consider’ selling Joe Gomez

While Liverpool’s attack has been way off their usual fiery standard this season, their defence is also causing serious concerns. Ibrahima Konate’s future continues to hang in the balance as it remains unclear whether he will sign a new contract at Anfield or not.

Joe Gomez is another player whose future is uncertain. Several clubs registered serious interest in the defender over the summer and he came close to signing for AC Milan. However, with Giovanni Leoni potentially out for the season with an ACL injury, Liverpool are not in a position to be entertaining any revisited offers for Gomez.

“As long as Joe Gomez is needed and is playing games, I think he’s happy at Liverpool,” transfer expert Pete O’Rourke told Football Insider.

“There was obviously interest from AC Milan in the summer window. I’m sure there’s still interest from some foreign clubs in Gomez as well. But Liverpool’s current plight means that they can’t even consider letting Gomez go. They’re probably looking to bring in another centre-back, not lose a centre-back in January. So I think that’ll be the current situation.”

Will Liverpool sign a new centre-back in January?

Missing out on signing Marc Guehi over the summer was a significant blow for Liverpool. The Reds were close to bringing the centre-back to Anfield on Deadline Day but the deal collapsed in the 11th hour after Crystal Palace withdrew from the table.

The interest in Guehi is still present on Liverpool’s part but Real Madrid are now in the picture and could coax him to the Spanish capital instead. Other targets have since appeared on the radar, though. Bayern Munich’s Dayot Upamecano is another player of interest for the Reds, and he is also due to become a free agent next summer.

talkSPORT has reported that ‘internal discussions are taking place’ over whether Liverpool need to sign a new central defender in January or not. A potential injury setback to Konate could force their hand. The France international was substituted off before the hour mark against Chelsea and and Slot has revealed he doesn’t yet know how serious the injury is.

